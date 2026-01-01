LSU Transfer Portal: Lane Kiffin Will Be Looking For Defensive Linemen

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU football is losing its entire starting defensive line to either the end of their eligibility or the NFL Draft, so it will be a top need for the NCAA Transfer Portal window that starts Friday and runs through Jan. 16.

Gone are senior defensive linemen Jack Pyburn, Jimari Butler, Patrick Payton, Bernard Gooden and Jacobian Guillory II and sophomore defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux to the portal. The five combined for 171 tackles, nine sacks, 10 pass deflections, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries for LSU in the 2025 season.

Sophomore defensive end Gabriel Reliford and sophomore defensive tackle Dominick McKinley are expected to return to LSU in 2026, but that is not enough.

Here are six defensive linemen new LSU coach Lane Kiffin and his staff are likely targeting:



Wendell Gregory, Redshirt Freshman, Edge, Oklahoma State – Gregory (6-3, 255 pounds, Marietta, Georgia) had 27 tackles (19 solo), four sacks and one forced fumble for the Cowboys this season. He started his career at South Carolina with new LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas. Gregory is the No. 37 overall player in the portal and the No. 6 edge rusher by 247sports.com.

Sahir West, Redshirt Freshman, Edge, James Madison – West (6-3, 269, Baltimore, Maryland) had 45 tackles (16 solo), seven sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections for the Dukes this season. He was named Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year. West is the No. 91 overall player and No. 12 edge rusher.

Devan Thompkins, Redshirt Junior, Defensive Tackle, USC – Thompkins (6-5, 285, Tracy, California) had 31 tackles (18 solo), three sacks, one forced fumble and deflected two passes for the Trojans this season. He is the No. 17 portal player and No. 2 defensive lineman.

AJ Green, Redshirt Sophomore, Edge, Louisville – Green (6-6, 250, Atlanta, Georgia) had 31 total tackles (11 solo), four sacks and one forced fumble for the Cardinals this season. Green is the No. 52 player in the portal and No. 9 edge rusher.

Rodney Lora, Redshirt Sophomore, Defensive Tackle, UCF – Lora (6-3, 300, North Arlington, New Jersey) had 22 tackles (10 solo), one sack and one fumble recovery for the Knights this season. He started his college career at North Carolina. Lora is unranked by 247sports.

Kenton Simmons, Junior, Edge, Florida International – Simmons (6-5, 260, Jackson, Mississippi) had 24 total tackles (16 solo), six sacks and two pass deflections for FIU this season. He played two years at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. He is unranked by 247sports.