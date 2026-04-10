LSU Transfer Portal: And Then There Was 1 – Jalen Reece Is Last Tiger After Robert Miller III Enters Portal

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Matt McMahon era at LSU is down to one player – freshman point guard Jalen Reece.

Sophomore forward Robert Miller III decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday, leaving the Tigers with only Reece. Miller became the eighth player with eligibility left from the 2025-26 Tigers (15-17, 3-15 Southeastern Conference for last) to enter the portal since McMahon was fired as head coach after four seasons two weeks ago – three of those losing seasons in the Southeastern Conference.

North Carolina State coach Will Wade replaced McMahon on March 26 with a much larger roster budget of approximately $13 to $20 million to Wade’s $8 million for last season. He is expected to start signing players out of the portal very soon before the April 21 deadline and could bring in as many as 14.

Miller (6-foot-10, 230 pounds) averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds as a key backup and top defender last season in 31 games with two starts, averaging 19.3 points a game. He led LSU in blocked shots with 44 at 1.4 a game. Reece averaged 5.8 points a game and 3.6 assists and began to develop well as the Tigers’ starting point guard for 10 games late in the season after starting junior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was lost for the season with a foot injury.

Players can exit the portal and return to their previous team, but that is rare.

Previous players to enter the portal to look for a new team were Thomas, starting junior center Mike Nwoko, junior forward Jalen Reed (a starter in 2024-25), reserve freshman guards Ron Zipper and Mazi Mosley and reserve freshman forwards Matt Gilhool and Marcus Vaughns.

McMahon’s two signees for his class of 2027 – four-star forwards Kevin Thomas and Herly Brutus – have gotten out of their scholarships and have reopened their recruitment.