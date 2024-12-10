LSU Transfer Portal All Quiet So Far, But The Tigers Are Targeting Several

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It was a quiet Monday for the LSU football program in the NCAA Transfer Portal, which officially opened for business with players being able to officially enter it through Dec. 28.

So far, the Tigers have acquired no new players, but they are targeting several. They lost two more to the portal on Monday, but both were deep backups. Those were junior reserve cornerback JK Johnson and junior backup kickoff specialist Nathan Dibert.

LSU HAS LOST 12 TO PORTAL SO FAR

Johnson made three tackles in the 2024 season after playing in 10 games. He missed all of the 2023 season after suffering an injury during training camp. He transferred to LSU following the 2022 season at Ohio State, where he started five games and played 12. Johnson signed as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation in 2021 with Ohio State out of DeSmet High in St. Louis.

Dibert, who is from Hartland High in Hartland, Michigan, kicked off for LSU in the 2022 and 23 seasons, but was beat out this season by freshman Aeron Burrell of Parkway High in Bossier City.

After conflicting various reports that freshman DeMyrion Johnson did not plan to enter the portal, it was confirmed Monday that he is in the portal, as Tiger Rag reported on Friday. A three-star prospect, Johnson signed with LSU in its 2024 class as the No. 111 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 35 prospect from Louisiana out of Westgate High in New Iberia.

LSU, coming off an 8-4 season, has openings at every position, but coach Brian Kelly and his staff are particularly focusing on wide receiver and tight end, especially.

Among the wide receiver targets in the portal are junior Barion Brown of Kentucky, sophomore Nic Anderson of Oklahoma and freshman Micah Hudson of Texas Tech. At tight end, LSU is interested in sophomore Zach Atkins of Northwest Missouri State and junior Bauer Sharp of Oklahoma.

Among other targets are sophomore safety Ja’Keem Jackson of Florida and junior defensive end Jimari Butler of Nebraska.