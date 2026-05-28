LSU Track Turns In Impressive Showing On 1st Day Of NCAA East First Round

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – The LSU track and field teams went into the second day of action at the NCAA East First Round on Thursday after an impressive showing on Wednesday in the first round at the University of Kentucky.

Redshirt junior Jack Larriviere advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, next week in the javelin with a toss of 70.64 meters on his third and final attempt. This will mark his first trip to the NCAA final after not being able to throw since 2024.

Jordan Turner also reached Eugene in the long jump with an effort of 7.91 meters on his second leap before skipping his third and final attempt. Turner finished third overall in the event to make his fifth NCAA Championships and first outdoor as a Tiger.

Senior Matthew Sophia is on a two-meet streak of clocking personal-best times after going two seasons without one. On Wednesday he got out to a time of 13.28 seconds to win his heat and finish second in the first round to advance to Friday. Sophia moves up to No. 4 in LSU performance history with the time, just .01 behind his teammate Jahiem Stern, who sits at No. 3.

Final Results

The most-dominant event group so far was the men’s 400-meter team. Four of the five Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals on Friday. Grant Buckmiller clocked the fastest time with his heat-winning mark of 45.03 seconds. The second-fastest advancer of the group, Malachi Austin, clocked a new South American and Guyanese U20 record of 45.28 seconds. Amal Glasgow had a 45.59 time to advance, while Shakeem McKay clocked a 45.36 to advance.

Double-dipping in advancing was junior Jaiden Reid. He started the day by clocking a wind-legal season best of 10.04 seconds in the 100 meters. Later, he turned in a season best of 20.15 seconds to advance in the 200 meters. And Joshua Caleb advanced in the 100 meters with a time of 10.20, while Isaac Lewis advanced in the 400 hurdles at a 50.59 time.