LSU Track Teams Open Today At SEC Outdoor Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU track and field team is kicking off the outdoor postseason Thursday at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships at the Hutsell-Rosen Track in Auburn, Alabama. The meet opens Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and runs through Saturday on SEC Network+.

LSU will have 69 entries overall.

Thursday: SEC Network+ Stream (11:30 a.m.) | SEC Network+ Stream (5:25 p.m.)

Friday: SEC Network+ Stream (11:30 a.m.) | SEC Network+ Stream (5 p.m.)

Saturday: SEC Network+ Stream (1:30 p.m.) | SEC Network Stream (5 p.m.)

Last year the women finished in seventh with a score of 55 at the SEC Outdoor Championships in Lexington, Ky. The men finished in ninth with 45.5 points.

What to Watch for this Meet

Women’s 100 Meter

Redshirt sophomore Shawnti Jackson is taking on her first SEC Championship as part of the LSU Tigers after transferring in from Arkansas in the fall. Jackson is the current No. 2 100m sprinter in the SEC and No. 3 in the NCAA with her season-best time of 10.93 seconds (+3.7 m/s) on her one attempt. Other notable names to watch are Tima Godbless, Athaleyha Hinckson and Aniyah Bigam as they all have shots at scoring and medaling in the event.

Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles

The hurdle duo of Salieci Myles and Adeyah Brewster sit equally at No. 4 in the SEC and No. 6 in the NCAA this season with the time of 12.92 seconds. Both Tigers have a great shot at medaling as only a handful of women in the country have gone sub-13 seconds this year.

Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay

The men’s 4×400 squad has held the No. 2 spot in the SEC and NCAA for a majority of the outdoor season. The lineup that clocked that No. 2 time of 3:01.43 was Amal Glasgow, Shakeem McKay, Grant Buckmiller and Gregory Prince. LSU could run that lineup again or they could be aided by the help of Jeremiah Walker and Malachi Austin who have both clocked fast times in their individual events.

Men’s Long Jump

A silver medal indoors for Jordan Turner will have him hungry for gold this weekend in Auburn. Turner is the current No. 1 jumper in the SEC and No. 4 jumper in the NCAA this season with his SB of 8.08 meters (26-6.25). It’s been a month since he last competed and leaped out to that mark at Tom Joens Invitational.

Women’s Discus Throw

The most exciting event squad this season has been the consistency and growth of women’s discus. The group of Princesse Hyman, Leah Acosta, Jillian Scully and Ambria Langley have been the No. 1 ranked-event squad for discus all year. Hyman, Acosta and Scully all rank inside the SEC top 10 currently with Hyman’s LSU record of 59.90 meters (196-6) leading the way.

Men’s Javelin Throw

The No. 2 thrower in LSU history, Jack Larriviere, is set to take on his first postseason competition since his freshman season in 2024 where he finished ninth overall. Since then, Larriviere’s personal best has improved tremendously as he holds a SB of 78.66 meters (258-1) which ranks him No. 3 in the SEC and No. 4 in the NCAA for 2026. Paul Catalanatto and Jackson Rimes also sit in the SEC top 10 with 70+-meter marks.