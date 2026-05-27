LSU Track Teams Open NCAA East First Round Action Today In Lexington, Kentucky

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU track and field team is kicking off the initial qualifying rounds of the NCAA championship meets with the NCAA East First Round the University of Kentucky’s Track & Field Complex in Lexington.

The four-day meet will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Live Results | Meet Information

LSU will have 36 athletes (17 men, 19 women) and 49 total entries competing. The meet opened at 8 a.m. Live coverage of the event begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN+, which will carry it Thursday through Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.

To mirror the format of the national meet, the First Round will be contested over four days with alternating men’s and women’s programs. The NCAA West First Round will take place the same weekend at McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Ark.

The top 12 in each event advance to Eugene, Oregon, for the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 10-13. Listed below are all 49 entries for LSU and more info for the upcoming meets.

Women’s Qualifiers | 27 entries

100 (4) Aniyah Bigam, Tima Godbless, Athaleyha Hinckson, Shawnti Jackson 200 (5) Aniyah Bigam, Athaleyha Hinckson, Shawnti Jackson, Keliza Smith, Nasya Williams 400 (4) Kennedi Burks, Skyler Franklin, Rafiatu Nuhu, Nasya Williams 5,000 (2) Edna Chepkemoi, Abigael Chemnagei 10,000 (2) Edna Chepkemoi, Abigael Chemnagei 100h (2) Adeyah Brewster, Salieci Myles 4 x 100 Hinckson, Godbless, Bigam, Jackson 4 x 400 Burks, Franklin, Nuhu, Williams HJ (1) Zoe Peacock DT (4) Leah Acosta, Princesse Hyman, Ambria Langley, Jillian Scully JT (1) Alexis Guillory

Men’s Qualifiers | 22 entries

100 (2) Joshua Caleb, Jaiden Reid 200 (3) Joshua Caleb, Jaiden Reid, Jeremiah Walker 400 (5) Malachi Austin, Grant Buckmiller, Amal Glasgow, Shakeem McKay, Jeremiah Walker 110h (1) Matthew Sophia 400h (1) Isaac Lewis 4 x 100 Walker, Reid, McKay, Caleb 4 x 400 Glasgow, McKay, Buckmiller, Austin HJ (2) Kuda Chadenga, Justine Jimoh LJ (1) Jordan Turner DT (2) Chad Hendricks, Jevan Parara JT (3) Paul Catalanatto Jr., Jack Larriviere, Jackson Rimes

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.