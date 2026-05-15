LSU Track Teams In Top 10 Going Into 2nd Day At SEC Outdoor Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU track and field teams went into the second day of the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships with the men in a ninth-place tie with five points and the women in 10th with five points after opening day on Thursday at Auburns’ Hutsell-Rosen Track in Auburn, Alabama.

Final Results

Freshman Abigael Chemnagei was the first to put points on the board for LSU as she finished fourth in the 10,000 meters with a 33:17.93 time, scoring all five points.

Jack Larriviere finished in fifth in the javelin for the men with a throw of 75.47 meters to score four points in his first postseason competition since 2024. Jackson Rimes closed in eighth with a final throw of 69.90 meters to score one point.

LSU’s duo of sophomore Shawnti Jackson and Aniyah Bigam both qualified in the 200 meters for the final on Saturday with heat wins. Jackson turned in a 22.67-second time, while Bigam was at 22.88 seconds.

On the men’s side, Jaiden Reid put in a time of 20.71 seconds. Jeremiah Walker made his first individual SEC final as he qualified at 20.77 seconds.

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