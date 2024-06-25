LSU track star Michaela Rose narrowly misses out on Paris Olympics

LSU track and field stars Vernon Norwood and Michaela Rose will both miss out on the Paris Olympics after one spot away from qualifying.

Both athletes came in fourth place at the Olympic team trials in Eugene, Oregon. Both needed top three finishes to make it to Paris.

Norwood came within five-hundredths of a second from qualifying in the 400 meters. Rose came in fourth in the 800 meters despite having a slim lead at one point during the race.

Rose led the race for the first 200 meters, but she fell behind with about 150 meters to go. She finished with a time of 1:59.32 while Juliette Whittaker, the runner who came third, ran a 1:58.45.

Former LSU athlete Eric Edwards also started his qualification bid on Monday. He came fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.37 seconds. The top six runners moved on to the semifinals on Thursday.