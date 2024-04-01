LSU track star clocks fastest 100-meter career opener in collegiate history

The LSU track and field team closed out the Battle on the Bayou on Saturday, hosted at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium in Baton Rouge.

It has been 725 total days since the world last saw Portmore, Jamaica’s, Brianna Lyston run in the 100 meter. On Saturday, Lyston gave the world what they had been missing and a little more.

In her first 100-meter race since arriving to Baton Rouge, Lyston clocked in with a time of 10.87 seconds (+2.6 m/s). Her time was the fastest-career opener in collegiate history regardless of conditions for the 100m. The opener propelled her to a second-place finish behind her former teammate, Favour Ofili, who clocked in at a time of 10.85 seconds. The current and former Tigers now hold the two fastest all-condition times in the world early on in the outdoor season.

That 100-meter heat also had Thelma Davies who clocked a time of 10.98 seconds, the No. 3 time in the nation to start the year. Heading into this weekend her personal-best time in the event was 11.19 seconds (+1.7 m/s), which she ran at Texas Relays this time last year.

The men’s 110-meter hurdle squad also put on a performance for the home crowd on Saturday. Jahiem Stern led the charge for the Tigers with a time of 13.43 seconds (+2.0 m/s), which is a new PR for the Jamaican and moves him to No. 4 on the all-time LSU performance list. Matthew Sophia was close behind with a new PR also of 13.57 seconds, improving his No. 10 time on the all-time LSU performance list. The duo ended the event finishing third and fourth respectively.

Claudio Romero took home gold in his specialty event of discus throw with a nation-leading throw of 63.10 meters (207’ 0”). The mark came on his final throw of the afternoon, where he also put up two other throws over 62 meters. Romero’s winning mark from today improves his No. 3 distance in LSU performance-list history, and inches him closer to his all-time PR of 67.02 meters (219’ 0”) that he recorded prior to arriving in Baton Rouge.

The start of the meet began with Lorena Rangel-Batres doing Lorena Rangel-Batres things. A day after dropping the No. 5 time in the nation of 4:12.00 in the 1500 meter, the San Luis Potosí, Mexico, native posted the No. 4 time in the nation of 2:03.00 for the 800 meter. Her time put her at No. 10 on the all-time LSU performance list, shaving .53 seconds off her previous PR of 2:03.53 from last season.

Personal Bests

Dyllon Nimmers ran a PR of 1:51.26 in the 800m.

Jordyn Grady ran a PR of 13.87 in the 100mh.

Montana Monk ran a PR of 2:05.81 in the 800m.

Taylor Fingers jumped a PR of 40’ 11” in triple jump.

Isaac Onuoha jumped a PR of 6’ 10.75” in high jump.

Up Next

LSU will head west for the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational, hosted by the University of Houston at the Carl Lewis International Complex on Saturday, April 16.