LSU Track: Jaiden Reid And Host Of Other Tigers Reach Finals At NCAA Outdoor Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU junior sprinter Jaiden Reid ran a personal best 9.95-second time in the 100 meters on Wednesday night to qualify for the finals Friday in the NCAA Outdoor Track Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Reid’s time was the second best of the night and third best in LSU history. Reid also advanced to the finals in the 200 meters with the fastest time of the night at 20.05 seconds.

In LSU’s 4×100 relay, Reid, Jeremiah Walker, Shakeem McKay, and Joshua Caleb finished second with a fourth best time of 38.40 on the night to reach the finals.

Final Results

The first scoring of the night came from LSU’s Jack Larriviere in the javelin throw with a 76.00-meter heaves (249-4) on his third attempt. He then threw better at 77.91 meters (255-7) to close and finish in third place.

Matthew Sophia also qualified for the finals in the 110 hurdles with a 13.40 time. Amal Glasgow’s 45.31 time in the 400 meters got him in the finals.e two fastest for LSU but nearly missed out on the time spots.

In the 4×400 relay, Glasgow, McKay, Grant Buckmiller, and Malachi Austin clocked a 3:00.54 to reach the national championship final on Friday.