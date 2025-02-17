LSU Track & Field Welcomes South American U20 Ace Athaleya Hinkson

The LSU women’s track and field program just added a superstar. Athaleyha Hinckson is joining the team, as Head Coach Dennis Shaver proudly announced on Monday.

Hailing from the vibrant shores of Georgetown, Guyana, Hinckson will touch down this fall, bolstering an already dazzling sprint squad.

In 2024, she showcased her speed at the World Athletics U20 Championships, sprinting in both the 100 and 200 meters. Before that international stage, she seized the title of South American U20 Champion in the 100m. She also sprinted to a third-place finish at the Guyanese National Championships. At the CARIFTA Games, her 2024 season sparkled with a gold medal in the 100m and a silver in the 200m.

During the 2024 Guyanese Championships, Hinckson unleashed a personal-best of 11.39 seconds (+1.5 m/s) in the 100m. This impressive feat landed her seventh in the world among U18 runners. It also marked the South American U18 area record according to World Athletics.

In 2025, she continued to blaze trails, clocking a personal-best of 7.39 seconds in the 60 meter. This remarkable time set a South American U18 area record and currently ranks ninth in the world for U18 athletes this season.

For the 200 meter, Hinckson boasts a personal record of 23.76 seconds (+0.9 m/s), achieved during the 2024 CARIFTA Trials.