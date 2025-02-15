LSU Track & Field Rewrites Record Book Eight Times on Friday

FAYETTEVILE, Ark. – The LSU track and field team closed out their first day of competition in Boston and Fayetteville on Friday.

Valentine Invitational Final Results | Tyson Invitational Final Results

The David Hemery Valentine Invitational was home to the first big moment of the day for the Tigers of LSU. Freshman Emedy Kiplimo had his first mile race of the season go as perfect as expected, clocking an LSU record of 3:55.84 to finish 15th overall and ninth amongst collegiate runners. The time of 3:55.84 would rank fourth overall in the SEC heading into the weekend.

In the men’s mile, sophomore Rhen Langley also rang the bell as he clocked a new PR of 4:00.91 in Boston. His new personal-best time pushes him from ninth to sixth on the all-time LSU performance list. He finished 54th overall in the race that included over 350 runners.

Possibly the biggest moments of the day came from the women’s 60 meter in Arkansas on Friday. Sophomore Tima Godbless highlighted it with a new nation-leading time of 7.08 seconds in the semifinals. Godbless moved up to No. 3 in LSU PL history with that time and also ranks well in the following areas: No. 3 in the world for 2025, No. 4 in Nigerian history and No. 10 in D1 history.

The women’s 60m also saw the reigning NCAA Champion, Brianna Lyston, make her season debut in the event. Lyston clocked a time of 7.13 seconds in the prelims and semifinals before skipping out on the final. The junior’s time ranks second in the nation so far in 2025.

On the other side of the 60m was sophomore Jaiden Reid reaching a new level in the men’s races. The Caymanian clocked a new PR and No. 4 time in LSU PL history of 6.59 seconds in the semifinals, leading the heats before skipping out on the final.

Junior Ella Onojuvwevwo made her season debut in the 400 meter, clocking a new PR of 52.44 seconds to finish second in her heat. The time moves her up to No. 5 in LSU performance-list history, shaving time off of her previous best of 52.47 seconds.

The men’s 60-meter hurdles in Fayetteville saw the best outing from the Tigers so far this season. Junior Jahiem Stern clocked in at 7.63 seconds to take the semifinals with ease, improving on his No. 5 time in LSU PL history. Later on in the afternoon Matthew Sophia clocked an =PB of 7.67 seconds to finish second overall in the final.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Casey Goetschel ran the No. 7 5000m time in LSU PL history of 14:25.30.

Jack Wallace ran a PR of 4:08.89 in the mile.