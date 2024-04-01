LSU Track & Field Report: Women Ranked N0. 1, Men No. 3 in second outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the second edition of the national rankings for the 2024 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women stay at the No. 1 spot for the second week in-a-row, while the men dropped one spot to No. 3.
LSU currently has 23 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.
Top 10 National Rankings
No. 1 | Brianna Lyston | 100m | 10.87 (#)
No. 2 | Claudio Romero | DT | 63.10m (207’ 0”) (#)
No. 3 | Thelma Davies | 100m | 10.98 (#)
No. 3 | Thelma Davies | 200m | 22.64
No. 3 | Men’s 4×100 A |39.14 (#)
No. 3 | Women’s 4×100 A | 43.43
No. 3 | Morgan Smalls | LJ | 6.57m (21’ 6.75”) (#)
No. 4 | Leah Phillips | 400mh | 56.50 (#)
No. 5 | Shani’a Bellamy | 400mh | 56.61 (#)
No. 5 | Jahiem Stern | 100mh | 13.43 (#)
No. 5 | Lorena Rangel-Batres | 1500m | 4:12.00 (#)
No. 6 | Leah Phillips | 100mh | 12.94 (#)
No. 6 | Men’s 4×400 A | 3:01.68 (#)
No. 7 | Da’Marcus Fleming | 100m | 10.12
No. 7 | Shani’a Bellamy | 100mh | 12.98
No. 7 | Women’s 4×100 B | 43.76 (#)
No. 9 | Tima Godbless | 100m | 11.14 (#)
No. 9 | Lorena Rangel-Batres | 800m | 2:03.00 (#)
No. 9 | Michaela Rose | 1500m | 4:12.88 (#)
No. 9 | Trinity Spooner | JT | 53.58m (175’ 9”)
No. 10 | Morgan Smalls | HJ | 1.80m (5’ 10.75”) (#)
No. 10 | Dillon Bedell-Bass | 400m | 45.86 (#)
No. 10 | Will Lawrence | JT | 73.14m (239’ 11”)
(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week
2024 LSU Outdoor Rankings
LSU Women – No. 1 – March 25
LSU Men – No. 2 – March 25
LSU Women – No. 1 – April 1
LSU Men – No. 3 – April 1
