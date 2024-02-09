LSU Track & Field Report: Tigers on the Road for Tyson Invitational and David Hemery Valentine Invitational

The LSU track and field team will be splitting up this weekend as some will head to the Tyson Invitational hosted by Arkansas, while the rest will go to the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University.

LSU will have 36 student-athletes (19 men, 17 women) competing this weekend at the Tyson Invitational. Day one will kickoff at 1:45 pm central time for the Tigers with men’s pole vault, while day two will start at 10:45 am with men’s shot put.

Alongside LSU, teams competing at the Tyson Invitational will be Arkansas, Arizona State, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, and more.

Live stream of the Tyson Invitational will be available through SEC Network+.

LSU will have 17 student-athletes (9 men, 8 women) competing this weekend at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Day one will kickoff at 8:00 am CT for the Tigers with the women’s 5000 meter, while day two will start at 8:50 am with the men’s 3000 meter.

Alongside LSU, teams competing at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational will be Boston, Florida, Harvard, New Mexico, Penn State, Princeton, Tennessee, West Virginia, and more.

Live stream of the David Hemery Valentine Invitational will be available through FloTrack.

There will be many events to anticipate the next couple days, including the women’s trio of Bowerman watch list members competing in their indoor-specialty events.

A much anticipated 800-meter season debut will be made this weekend as Michaela Rose’s collegiate record setting indoor campaign continues. The No. 4 performer on the all-time collegiate list for the 800m currently holds a PR and LSU record time of 2:00.18. Rose dipped under the sub-two-minute mark more than anyone else in collegiate history during her outdoor season last year, and will look to continue that trend as she takes on her favorite event on Friday.

Sophomore Brianna Lyston is returning to the track where she blazed to an LSU-recording tying time of 7.07 seconds. The Jamaican will look to continue to improve on her nation-leading time and possibly break her tie with Aleia Hobbs in her second 60-meter race of the season.

The Rhinestone Queen, Alia Armstrong, will look to continue her sub-eight second tour as she takes on the 60-metr hurdles once again. Armstrong currently holds the nation lead with a time of 7.92@ seconds. The New Orleans native will look to break the 7.90 barrier and get closer to her LSU record of 7.86 seconds that she set in 2022. Armstrong will also compete in the 60m.

