LSU Track & Field: Nine Tigers Advance to Conference Finals on Friday, Two Score in Field Events

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU track and field team closed out their second day of action at the SEC Outdoor Championships on Friday, hosted by Kentucky at the UK Track & Field Complex. After a day of competition, the LSU women sit in 11th with a team score of 10 points, while the men sit in 15th with five points.

Final Results

The lone Tiger to score on day two of competition in Lexington was junior Machaeda Linton. The Jamaican jumper reached a distance of 6.11 meters (20-0.5) on her second leap of the afternoon in long jump. Linton scored three points with the jump, good enough to finish sixth overall.

Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia were the first to go for the Tigers in running events on Friday. Both Tigers qualified for the 110-meter hurdle final by taking second in their heats to earn the auto Q. Stern clocked a time of 13.42 seconds (+0.7 m/s) to advance, while Sophia went 13.50 seconds (+0.8 m/s) to also advance.

The men’s and women’s 1500-meter prelims saw three Tigers total advance. Up to bat first was the freshman Yuya Sawada, advancing with a time of 4:22.05 to earn the final time-qualifying spot. On the men’s side Emedy Kiplimo and Rhen Langley advanced with times of 3:44.70 and 3:45.22 respectively.

A pair of Nigerian sprinters also advanced in their respective events on Friday. In the women’s 400 meter, junior Ella Onojuvwevwo clocked a time of 51.24 seconds to finish second in her heat. The women’s 100 meter saw sophomore Tima Godbless advance with the fastest wind-legal time of the prelims of 11.29 seconds (0.0 m/s). Godbless also advanced in the 200 meter yesterday when she clocked a time of 22.62 seconds (+0.9 m/s).

The underclassmen-sprint duo of Jelani Watkins and Jaiden Reid took on the 100m a day after both advanced in the 200 meter. Watkins got the better of the field in heat one as he clocked a time of 10.07 seconds (+1.6 m/s) to win and advance to the final. Reid was right behind him in second place with a personal-best time of 10.14 seconds.

LSU’s day closed out in the men’s long jump with junior Jordan Turner. The transfer made a return to his first school, Kentucky, this week and was able to finish fifth with a new season-best mark. Turner reached a distance of 7.86 meters (25-9.5) on his final leap, putting him in third, but fell to fifth after the rest of the field closed out their day.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Amal Glasgow ran a PR of 45.85 seconds in the 400m.