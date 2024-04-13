LSU Track & Field: Claudio Romero Wins Discus With Nation-Leading Toss to Close out Tom Jones Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The LSU track and field finished out day two of the Tom Jones Invitational on Saturday, hosted by Florida at James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville.

The biggest moment of the day came from Claudio Romero, who is only a week removed from winning the Chilean Championships’ discus-throw title. The senior has seen a lot of improvement this season compared to last year, taking gold today with a nation-leading throw of 64.96 meters (213’ 1”) on his final heave of the afternoon. Romero’s throw improved on his No. 2 mark on the LSU all-time performance list, previously holding the No. 2 spot with a mark of 63.10 meters (207’ 0”) from the Battle on the Bayou earlier this season. His all-time best still sits at 67.02 meters (219’ 10”) from the 2022 season.

Today’s relay section for the 4×100-meter relays did not disappoint as both the men’s and women’s relay teams for LSU clocked No. 2 times in the nation.

The LSU women saw a heavy dose of high-octane speed on the final two legs, taking first in their heat with a season-best time of 43.05 seconds. Their time was only second to two teams of professionals, one of those teams included LSU alumni Mikiah Brisco and Aleia Hobbs who helped clock a world-leading time of 41.94 seconds to win the event. Heading into this weekend the LSU women held a season-best time of 43.43 seconds.

On the men’s side of the 4×100, the team of Myles Thomas, Shakeem McKay, Da’Marcus Fleming and Godson Oghenebrume finished in second with a time of 38.93 seconds. Their time made them the second time this season to dip under the 39-second barrier, and improved on their previous SB time of 39.14 seconds from the Battle on the Bayou.

Nigeria’s own Ella Onojuvwevwo ran her way to a new personal-best time of 51.32 seconds in the women’s 400 meter. The sophomore’s time puts her at No. 5 in LSU performance-list history and shaved .53 seconds off her previous PR of 51.85 seconds from last season. Onojuvwevwo now sits .37 seconds off of the Paris Olympics’ standard of 50.95 seconds.

Up Next

LSU will head back home for a two-week stretch of home meets in Baton Rouge. Next weekend will consist of the LSU Track & Field Banquet, LSU Alumni Gold meet and a crawfish boil, April 19-20.