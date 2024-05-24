LSU Track & Field Advance Two Tigers to NCAA Outdoor Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU track and field team finished the second day of action at the NCAA East First Round, hosted by Kentucky at the UK Track & Field Complex.
A day after the men’s side advanced two javelin throwers to Eugene, the women’s team was able to add one more to the NCAA Championship squad. Freshman Trinity Spooner qualified for her first trip to the national stage with a throw of 54.75 meters (179’ 7”) on her final toss. Spooner would’ve qualified with her first two throws that were both 52+ meters.
The field group added one more passenger to the NCAA Outdoor Championship travel group as Morgan Smalls punched her ticket in her first of three events this week. Smalls reached 6.18 meters (20’ 3.5”) on her second jump of the day. The senior will also be competing on Saturday in the triple jump and high jump.
Quarterfinal Qualifiers
Leah Phillips | 100-meter hurdles
Shani’a Bellamy | 100-meter hurdles
Lorena Rangel Batres | 1500 Meter
Thelma Davies | 100 meter
Tima Godbless | 100 meter
Brianna Lyston | 100 meter
Aniyah Bigam | 100 meter
Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400 meter
Michaela Rose | 800 meter
Garriel White | 400-meter hurdles
Leah Phillips | 400-meter hurdles
Shani’a Bellamy | 400-meter hurdles
Thelma Davies | 200 meter
Tima Godbless | 200 meter
Brianna Lyston | 200 meter
Aniyah Bigam | 200 meter
Be the first to comment