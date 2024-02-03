LSU track and field sets 13 personal-best on Friday in opening day of New Mexico Collegiate Classic

The LSU track and field finished up day one of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, hosted by UNM on Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Final Results

Freshman Aniyah Bigam got the day started for the Tigers after claiming her first collegiate victory during the unseeded 200-meter heats. Bigam entered the weekend with a collegiate personal-best time of 23.83 seconds, which she set last week out in the Razorback Invitational. The Dallas native won her heat and the event with a time of 23.42 seconds, which adjusts to 23.49 for altitude.

The Jamaican-sprint star Brianna Lyston returned to action on Friday in her 200-meter season debut a week after tying the LSU 60-meter record. Lyston recorded a time of 23.16 seconds, which adjusts to a new indoor personal-best of 23.23 seconds. She finished the day in seventh with Ella Onojuvwevwo and Tima Godbless also recording PR’s in the heats after.

Additional Personal Bests

Salim Epps ran a PR of 21.29 in the 200m.

Louis Rudge ran a PR of 22.12 in the 200m.

Garriel White ran a PR of 23.86 in the 200m.

Shani’a Bellamy ran a PR of 24.06 in the 200m.

Louis Rudge ran a PR of 49.03 in the 400m.

Da’Marcus Fleming ran a PR of 20.89 in the 200m.

Sean Burrell ran a PR of 21.14 in the 200m.

Dillon Bedell-Bass ran a PR of 21.36 in the 200m.

Ella Onojuvwevwo ran a PR of 23.58 in the 200m.

Tima Godbless ran a PR of 23.85 in the 200m.

Shakeem McKay ran a PR of 47.97 in the 400m.

Up Next

LSU will compete in day two of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic tomorrow, hosted at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M