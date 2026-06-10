LSU Track And Field Men’s And Women’s Teams Open At NCAA Outdoor Championships Tonight In Eugene, Oregon

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The No. 6 LSU men’s track team and No. 13 women open competition in the NCAA Outdoor Championships Wednesday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, in a four-day meet that will be televised by the ESPN networks.

Live Results | Meet Schedule

LSU will have 23 entries in all with 12 for the women and 11 for the men.

Shawnti Jackson, a sophomore from Wake Forest, North Carolina, will lead the women in the 100 and 200 meters and the 4×100 relay. Junior Jaiden Reed of the Cayman Islands will be running in the same three events.

Live coverage of the meet will be on ESPN on Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. On Friday, coverage will be on ESPN2 beginning at 4 p.m. ESPNU will carry on Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m. Individual events will have individual streams sthroughout the week on ESPN+.

LSU’s 4×100 men’s relay team opens the action at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The women’s 4×100 relay team will compete at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday

7:05 p.m. – Men’s 4x100m Relay Semifinal (Jeremiah Walker, Jaiden Reid, Shakeem McKay, Joshua Caleb)

8:08 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Relays Semifinal

8:15 p.m. – Men’s Javelin Throw Final

8:25 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Semifinal

8:40 p.m. – Men’s Long Jump Final

8:41 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Semifinal

9:29 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Semifinal

10:36 p.m. – Men’s 4x400m Relay Semifinal (Malachi Austin, Grant Buckmiller, Shakeem McKay, Amal Glasgow)

Thursday

7:05 p.m. – Women’s 4x100m Relay Semifinal (Athaleyha Hinckson, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam, Shawnti Jackson)

8:08 p.m. – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdle Semifinal

8:15 p.m. – Women’s Javelin Throw Final

8:25 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Semifinal

8:41 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Semifinal

9:29 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Semifinal

9:56 p.m. – Women’s 10,000 Meter Final

10:36 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m Relay Semifinal

Friday

4:15 p.m. – Men’s Discus Throw Final (Hendricks)

7:02 p.m. – Men’s 4x100m Relay Final (TBD)

7:42 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Relays Final (TBD)

7:52 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Final (TBD)

8:27 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Final (TBD)

8:37 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Final (TBD)

9:21 p.m. – Men’s 4x400m Relay Final (TBD)

Saturday

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Discus Throw Final (Hyman)

7:02 p.m. – Women’s 4x100m Relay Final (TBD)

7:42 p.m. – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdle Final (TBD)

7:52 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Final (TBD)

8:27 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Final (TBD)

8:37 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Final (TBD)

8:55 p.m. – Women’s 5000 Meter Final (Chepkemoi)

9:21 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m Relay Final (TBD)