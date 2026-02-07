LSU Track And Field Has Strong Day One At New Mexico Collegiate Classic

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU track and field team wrapped up day one of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The day started fast for the Tigers with the men’s 200-meter unseeded heats. Junior Joshua Caleb got the most of the event as he clocked a new personal-best time of 20.71, which converts to 20.78a seconds for altitude. Entering the weekend, the time of 20.78a would’ve landed him at tenth in the NCAA so far this season.

On the women’s side of the unseeded 200m races, junior Keliza Smith also had a great day with a win. Smith clocked a time of 23.09 seconds, which converts to 23.16 seconds for altitude. The time of 23.16a would’ve ranked her at No. 9 in the NCAA entering the weekend.

Finishing second overall in the 200m-unseeded heats behind Smith was freshman Skyler Franklin with the time of 23.24 seconds. The time of 23.24 converts to 23.31a for altitude purposes, which would’ve put her in the NCAA top 15 entering the meet.

Later on in the day, junior Jaiden Reid clocked the team’s fastest time of 20.57 seconds. The time of 20.57 converts to 20.64a for altitude, just outside of his season-best time of 20.62 seconds from the Razorback Invitational. He took second in the invitational section and heat to the now NCAA leading time of 20.12 (20.19a).

In the women’s 200m invitational, senior Ella Onojuvwevwo made her season debut with a time of 23.24 seconds. The time of 23.24 converted to 23.31a for altitude, which would’ve equaled Franklin’s time in the top 15 entering the meet. Onojuvwevwo finished sixth overall in the invitational heats.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Other Notables

Senior sprinter Shakeem McKay ran a 200m PR of 21.10a (21.03) while sophomore sprinter Amal Glasgow ran a 200m PR of 21.10a (21.03).