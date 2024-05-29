LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver receives SEC honor

LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver was named the SEC women’s coach of the year on Wednesday.

The SEC gave out its 13 major awards recognizing outstanding performances during the past outdoor season, as voted on by the league’s 15 head coaches. Shaver won his award after leading the Lady Tigers to an SEC-team title for the first time since 2012.

The win was LSU’s 26th SEC title in women’s history and the 14th outdoor title for the women. Sophomore Brianna Lyston contributed a team-high 16.5 points in the win.

Last season was Shaver’s 20th as the head coach of LSU. He his 38th top-three team finish at an SEC Championship and Lyston and Michaela Rose both took home gold.