LSU Track And Field Adds Three All-Time Marks To Close Out Razorback Invitational

The LSU track and field team closed the final day of action at the Razorback Invitational at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with three new times on the all-time LSU performance list.

The top moment of the weekend came at the end of Saturday’s meet in the women’s 3000-meter. Freshman Abigael Chemnagei competed in her second race of the season and established a new LSU record, clocking a 9:03.04 to finish 11th overall in a loaded field. Not far behind her was fellow freshman Edna Chepkemoi, who finished 13th with a new personal-best time and the No. 2 time in LSU performance list history of 9:07.08.

Both the women’s and men’s 60-meter races set the track on fire, but it sizzled out as both race finals were not contended.

Heading into the final, the Tiger sprinter trio of senior Myles Thomas and juniors Joshua Caleb and Jaiden Reid were having a field day. The top time of the day came from Reid, who clocked the No. 9 time in the NCAA this season at 6.59 seconds in the prelims. Caleb joined the LSU all-time top-10 list with the time of 6.60 seconds in the semifinals, moving him to No. 5. Thomas rounded out the speedy trio by clocking a season-best 6.66 seconds in the semifinals.

On the women’s side, freshman Athaleyha Hinckson broke her Guyanese U20 national record in the 60- meter for the second and third time of the season. Hinckson lined up and clocked a time of 7.27 seconds in the prelims and then went 7.24 seconds in the semifinals to close her weekend.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Junior distance runner Casey Goetschel ran a 3000m PR of 8:16.45 while junior Trenton Sandler ran a mile PR of 4:07.26. Sophomore sprinter Amal Glasgow ran an indoor 400m PR of 46.70 and women’s redshirt sophomore Princesse Hyman threw a shot put PR of 46-1.5.