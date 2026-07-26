LSU Track Adds 3-Time National Champion, 9-Time SEC Champ Sprinter JaMeesia Ford From South Carolina

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU track and field program signed sprinter JaMeesia Ford, men’s and women’s coach Dennis Shaver announced on Sunday.

Ford has been one of the dominant sprinters in the Southeastern Conference and nation while at South Carolina the previous three seasons, winning three NCAA titles, nine SEC crowns and 15 All-American honors.

During the 2025 season, Ford earned the SEC Commissioner’s Trophy at the SEC Outdoor Championships after winning gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4×100-meter relay and 4×400-meter relay, earning 25 total points for her team. Later that season she clocked a personal best of 10.87 seconds in the 100 meters and a 21.98 time in the 200 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. She also won 200 meters indoor in 2025 and 2024 and also was on the winning 4×400-meter relays.

The Fayetteville, North Carolina, native from Jack Britt High, won NCAA titles in the 2025 outdoor 200 meters and the 2024 indoor 200 meters and in the 4×400 relay.

Ford is a 12-time watch-list member for The Bowerman and finished as a semifinalist in 2025. And she has been a three-time Southeast Regional Track Athlete of the Year with two in 2024 and one in ’25.

Her astounding list of personal-best times includes 7.24 time in the 60 meters, a 10.87 in the 100 meters, a 21.98 in the 200 meters , a 35.83 in the 300 meters and a 50.25 in the 400 meters.

Ford had an abbreviated 2026 season because of a left hamstring injury. But she still appeared in eight meets, primarily running the short sprints as well as the 4×400 meter relay and earned a pair of first team All-American honors in the 200 meters and 4X400 meter relay indoor competitions.

In outdoor competition in ’26, Ford was the anchor of South Carolina’s 42.44 time in the 4x100m relay at the NCAA Championships that pushed the Gamecocks into a fourth place finish in the semifinal round.