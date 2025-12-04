LSU Topped Texas In “Chippy” Duel For 4-Star OT Brysten Martinez Of East Ascension High

December 4, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Football News 0
East Ascension High's Brysten Martinez is the No. 9 offensive tackle in the nation and headed to LSU. (Twitter photo).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

GONZALES – It wasn’t an easy decision for East Ascension High offensive tackle Brysten Martinez as he watched Texas and LSU fight over him, but in the end he will stay close to home at LSU.

Martinez (6-foot-6, 308 pounds), a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 9 offensive tackle by 247sports.com, signed with the Tigers at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period that goes through Friday.

He is LSU’s top offensive line prospect so far for the 2026 class signing class. Martinez, the No. 82 overall player in the nation and No. 3 in Louisiana, said LSU’s controversial hiring of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin last Saturday after LSU fired Brian Kelly on Oct. 26 made his decision difficult. He just visited Texas over the weekend of Nov. 21-23 for the Arkansas game and during the Longhorns’ open weekend of Nov. 7-9.

“They’ve been very chippy, you know,” he said. “The coaching situation at LSU and Texas making a great pursuit, it was a very chippy situation. But I got it done.”

Kiffin convinced Martinez to keep his commitment to LSU that he made on Feb. 13.

“Really, the fact that Lane Kiffin is a great coach,” Martinez said. “I don’t think there’s anybody better to play under, and I just didn’t have enough time to have the connections with Texas that I had with LSU.”

Once Kiffin flew to Baton Rouge on Sunday and got to the LSU football office, Martinez spent time with him.

“You know, they were just trying to keep me here,” he said. “Just like a normal conversation, just telling me how good of an athlete I am, stuff like that. And it was the relaxation with how he was talking to me. It wasn’t rushing nothing. It was cool when it went down.”

Kiffin wasn’t the only reason Martinez chose LSU. East Ascension High is just a 30-minute drive to LSU.

“Family can come to every single game, if they want to. It’s amazing,” he said.

The Longhorns did everything they could to get Martinez to flip, but it wasn’t enough. Texas’ Memorial Stadium didn’t measure up to Death Valley in his mind.

“I mean, the atmosphere, there’s just nothing like it at LSU,” he said. “I mean you go to Texas and it’s there, but it’s not like LSU.”

East Ascension head coach Brock Matherne used Martinez as a jumbo quarterback, tight end and wide receiver in addition to offensive line. Martinez can’t wait to see what secret plays Kiffin may have for him.

“It makes me more excited to go play college football, being able to play under Lane Kiffin,” he said.

