LSU Top Signee From 2024 Dashawn Spears Becomes 18th LSU Player To Consider A Transfer

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The highest rated LSU football player from his signing with the Tigers is considering a transfer to another school.

Sophomore safety Dashawn Spears, who was the No. 2 safety in the country and No. 54 prospect overall in 2024 when he signed with LSU from Denham Springs High, plans to enter the transfer portal on Friday when the general window opens, according to CBS Sports.

That makes 18 LSU players from the Tigers’ 7-6 season in 2025 who have either entered the portal during an extra December window because their coach, Brian Kelly, was fired or are considering entering the portal. Lane Kiffin left the Ole Miss head coaching job on Nov. 29 to become LSU’s new coach.

Spears has started five games in his career and has played in 26. He had 29 tackles in the ’25 season with three for loss, a sack, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries. His only start in 2025 was on Saturday when the Tigers lost, 38-35, to No. 21 Houston in the Texas Bowl in Houston and played well with nine tackles, one for a loss and a quarterback hurry.

In 2024, Spears started four games and played in 13, making 24 tackles with a pass breakup.

LSU PLAYERS ENTERED IN TRANSFER PORTAL

– Freshman OT Carius Curne

– Redshirt Freshman QB Colin Hurley

– Junior RB Kaleb Jackson

– Sophomore RB Ju’Juan Johnson

– Redshirt Sophomore DT Sydir Mitchell

– Junior CB Ashton Stamps

– Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux

– Redshirt Freshman WR Jelani Watkins

LSU PLAYERS CONSIDERING ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL

–Sophomore Dashawn Spears

-Redshirt Junior LB Princeton Malbrue

–Redshirt Freshman OT Ory Williams

–Redshirt Sophomore OG Paul Mubenga

–Redshirt Junior S Austin Ausberry

–Redshirt Sophomore OT Tyree Adams

–Redshirt Sophomore C DJ Chester

–Junior S Javien Toviano

–Redshirt Freshman OG Coen Echols

– Redshirt Freshman CB Wallace Foster IV