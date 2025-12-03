LSU Top Commitments Lamar Brown And Richard Anderson Delay Signings Amid Coaching Change

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU prized commitments Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson have decided to skip the early signing period that begins Wednesday and runs through Friday, and will not sign until the second signing period starts on Feb. 4.

Brown, who is rated as the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation according to both ESPN and Rivals.com, has been committed to the Tigers since July 10th. Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 12 overall prospect by 247sports.com, committed in June of 2024.

Wonder if the Ole Miss commitment Lane Kiffin just flipped to LSU would still be a Rebel commitment had Ole Miss let Kiffin coach in the playoffs? LSU was fine with the temporary dual roles.https://t.co/pd6Q4MkIO4 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 2, 2025

Both committed to LSU football coach Brian Kelly, who was fired on Oct. 26 and replaced by former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. As a result, LSU’s signing class for 2026 has been in flux. Brown and Anderson remain committed to LSU, but they will be taking their time and seeing what shakes down with Kiffin and staff changes he is in the process of making.

NEWS: Five-star LSU DL commits Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson are not expected to sign during the Early Signing Period, their agents tell @Rivals



“They’re staying committed, but we don’t know what the future holds.”https://t.co/WIgN4Jme3e pic.twitter.com/6Eax0JMOg5 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 3, 2025

With the LSU futures of defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who has interviewed for the Tulane head coaching job, interim coach Frank Wilson and other Kelly assistants up in the air, two of the best players in Louisiana will wait until the recruiting and staff changes settle down.

Other LSU commitments are considering waiting until February to decide as well, including four-star safety Aiden Hall, four-star cornerback Havon Finney and four-star defensive end Deuce Geralds.