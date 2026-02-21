LSU To Try To End 4-Game Losing Streak And 1-7 Mark Over Last Month Vs. No. 25 Alabama

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Multiple times during LSU’s 88-85 loss at Texas Tuesday night, SEC Network television announcers Lowell Galindo and Pat Bradley spoke of the LSU basketball team’s chances of reaching the NCAA Tournament … as if the Tigers had a legitimate chance.

They spoke of LSU as if it was on the bubble with a 17-8 overall record and 5-7 in the SEC. At the time, though, LSU was 14-11 and 2-10 and riding a three-game losing streak with six losses in seven games. Its NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) ranking was also in the 60s.

LSU did play well against Texas, which was 16-9 and 7-5 at the time and in the 30s in NET, but really? Are you kidding everyone?

After the loss, LSU fell to 14-12 and 2-11 in the SEC and to 66 in the NET going into its game against No. 25 and No. 20 NET Alabama (19-7, 9-4 SEC) on Saturday (5 p.m., SEC Network) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Surely, SEC Network announcers Roy Philpott and Rodney Terry will have a different spin on the game today.

Deep Dive Interview with new LSU Athletic Director Verge Ausberry on Lane Kiffin hire, Matt McMahon status and deficits:https://t.co/8dRUPywjHy — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) February 19, 2026

The only part of the LSU basketball program on the bubble is fourth-year coach Matt McMahon as far as his avalanching job status. He has guaranteed his third double-digit-loss SEC season out of four after going 2-16 in his first season in 2022-23 and 3-15 last year. He didn’t even have a press conference this week before a home game with three days between his last game and this one.

With the baseball team ranked No. 1 and off to a 6-0 start and the women’s basketball team (23-4, 9-4 SEC) contending in the league and ranked No. 7, everyone knows that no on really cares. And such apathy and an overextended athletic department financially may actually get McMahon another year.

If LSU miraculously upsets seven-point favorite Alabama and then wins its remaining four regular season games to finish 19-12 and 7-11, it might be on the bubble and worthy of NCAA Tournament conversation entering the SEC Tournament in Nashville on March 11-15.

In truth, LSU’s season virtually ended when junior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. – arguably the best at his position in the SEC entering SEC play – injured his foot just before SEC play began in early January. That on the heels of returning junior power forward Jalen Reed being lost for the season with an Achilles injury in November spelled The End.

LSU’s only wins in SEC play have been 78-70 over Missouri (18-8, 8-5 SEC, 59 NET) and 92-87 in overtime at South Carolina (11-15, 2-11 SEC, 110 NET). There were four losses by four points or less, which Galindo and Bradley discussed. But that can be as much a barometer for a bad team as blowouts.

Without Thomas and Reed, the Tigers have simply not had enough SEC-caliber talent to compete in the SEC for the second straight year.

After Alabama, though, LSU does play two teams it is ranked higher than in the NET – No. 92 Ole Miss (11-15, 3-10 SEC) on Wednesday on the road and No. 69 Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10 SEC) at home next Saturday. The other two opponents are both mediocre – No. 33 Auburn (14-12, 5-8 SEC) on the road on March 3 and No. 43 Texas A&M (18-8, 8-5 SEC) to end the regular season on March 8 at home.

So, McMahon has a chance to finish with his second best season at LSU. But there’s not much to talk about there either.