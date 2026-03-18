LSU To Hire Former National Championship QB And Ravens Coach Tee Martin As Offensive Analyst

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Lane Kiffin is adding a highly experienced former player and coach to the Tigers’ offensive staff just a week before spring practice begins.

LSU is reportedly hiring former Tennessee quarterback and former Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin as an offensive analyst, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sources: Former #Ravens QBs coach Tee Martin is being hired by Lane Kiffin as an offensive analyst at LSU.



Martin, who has been in Baltimore since 2021, now returns to the college ranks and reunites with Kiffin, who hired him at USC back in 2012. pic.twitter.com/6LPPzBkS0r — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2026

Currently, Donnie Both serves as LSU’s lead quarterbacks analyst.

Martin, who started at Tennessee from 1998-99, led the Volunteers to a perfect 13-0 season and a BCS national championship in 1998. In his first season replacing Peyton Manning, he completed 148 of 253 passes (58.5%) for 2,096 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 98 yards on 11 carries and added seven touchdowns.

Most recently, Martin spent five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, coaching wide receivers from 2021-22 before working with Lamar Jackson and the quarterbacks from 2023-25. Jackson was a runner-up MVP in 2024 under Martin’s guidance.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Martin spent several years at the collegiate level, including at his alma mater, Tennessee, where he served as wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and assistant head coach from 2019-20. He was hired by Kiffin at USC in 2012, where he coached wide receivers and was later promoted to offensive coordinator following the 2015 season, a role he held until 2018.

A lot to like with #LSU bringing in Tee Martin as an offensive analyst!



During his time at Kentucky, USC, and Tennessee he was key in developing players like:

• Randall Cobb

• Robert Woods

• Marqise Lee

• JuJu Smith-Schuster

• Amon-Ra St Brown

• Michael Pittman

• Josh… pic.twitter.com/aQTQpiKMFk — ALL THINGS GEAUX (@AllGeaux) March 18, 2026

Martin was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, beginning a six-year professional career. After two seasons in Pittsburgh, including a 2001 AFC Central Division title, he spent 2002 in NFL Europe, leading Rhein Fire to a 7-3 record and a World Bowl appearance. He returned to the NFL with the Oakland Raiders in 2003 before finishing his career in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2004-05.

Martin is a significant addition for the Tigers and could serve as a valuable mentor for LSU transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt.