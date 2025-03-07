LSU To Face Florida In SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. – No. 3 seed LSU will take on No. 11 seed Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle will call the action on the SEC Network. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Florida led wire-to-wire on Thursday night to take down the No. 6 seed Alabama, 63-61. That Gators led by as many as eight points in the final minute, but missed a few free throws giving Alabama a chance to tie or win it, but were unable to convert.

LSU was the only team with multiple players on the First Team All-SEC; Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. Johnson will be out during the tournament as she looks to get healthy for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers tied a program record with 27 regular season wins and received a double-bye in the SEC Tournament for the fourth year in a row. LSU played in the SEC Championship last season and has reached the semifinals in both of the past two years.

Morrow has had a monster season, averaging 18.2 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. She leads the nation with 26 double-doubles this season and recently became the second player in NCAA DI history with 100 career double-doubles.

Williams has scored 20+ points in each of the past three games. She is averaging 17.5 points per game and has 100 assists this season. She has been a multidimensional players as LSU has relied on her to play point guard, on the wing and power forward.

The Tigers defeated Florida in Gainesville earlier this season, 80-63. LSU outscored Florida, 35-9, in points off turnovers as Johnson, Morrow and Williams led the charge with at least 19 points each.