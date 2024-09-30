LSU Tigers Offer No. 3 Quarterback in 2027 Class; You Will Recognize His Last Name

Last Saturday morning, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan reached out to Colton Nussmeier, the No. 3 quarterback in America and a rising star in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound left-handed prospect is already a four-star recruit and has received offers from top programs like SMU, North Carolina, and Oklahoma State. He also happens to be the younger brother of LSU’s current starting quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier.

The family ties are strong, as evidenced by Garrett’s pride in his brother’s offer from his own team.

As for Garrett himself, he’s having a standout season as the signal-caller for LSU, with 1,656 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and only four interceptions through five games.

With LSU sitting at a solid 4-1 record, it’s clear that both brothers are carving out their own paths on the football field. But it seems that LSU will be a major contender in Colton’s recruiting process thanks to the close connection between the two quarterbacks.