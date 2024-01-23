LSU throwing a party for Thursday’s top 10 clash with South Carolina

To commemorate No. 9 LSU’s top 10 women’s basketball clash with No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, the school is throwing a party.

LSU will host a party on the plaza on the south side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center between the ramps beginning at 3:30 p.m. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to televise the Southeastern Conference matchup which tips off at 7 p.m.

The party will feature food trucks, a live DJ, and fan activities. There will be a marketing table with giveaways and games for fans to participate in. College Gameday will also have tables set up near the student entrance with giveaways for students and a space for students to create signs for the game.

ESPN’s College Gameday show will begin live in the PMAC at 6 p.m. with doors to the arena opening at 5:30 p.m. The show will feature Elle Duncan, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe live from the PMAC.

Lobo and Rowe will join play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco on the call for the game. It will be the first time ESPN hosts College Gameday for a women’s game in Baton Rouge.

LSU and South Carolina have two of the nation’s most high-powered offenses that average more than 90 points a game.