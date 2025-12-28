LSU Texas Bowl Notebook: Who Took The Field For The Tigers Amid Depleted Roster?

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter
Despite a roster full of opt-outs and players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU managed to play competitively in a 38-35 loss to Houston Saturday night at the Texas Bowl in Houston.
One of the bigger questions entering the game was exactly who would play amid the 13 players who entered the Transfer Portal in the days and weeks leading up to the game and several others not playing as they prepare for the NFL Draft.
OFFENSIVE STARTERS
- QB: Michael Van Buren
- RB: Harlem Berry
- WR: Zavion Thomas (Senior)
- WR: Kyle Parker
- WR: Chris Hilton Jr. (Senior)
- TE: Bauer Sharp/Trey’Dez Green (Both Played on Opening Drive)
- LT: Tyree Adams (Plans to Enter Transfer Portal)
- LG: Coen Echols (Plans to Enter Transfer Portal)
- C: Braelin Moore
- RG: Paul Mubenga
- RT: Weston Davis
DEFENSIVE STARTERS
- DT: Bernard Gooden (Senior)
- DT: Jacobian Guillory (Senior)
- DE: Patrick Payton (Senior)
- DE: Jimari Butler (Senior)
- LB: Tylen Singleton
- LB: Davhon Keys
- STAR: Jardin Gilbert (Senior)
- CB: DJ Pickett
- CB: PJ Woodland
- S: Tamarcus Cooley
- S: Dashawn Spears
LSU’s offensive line struggled as it had most of the season and gave up four sacks. One bright spot was sophomore wide receiver Kyle Parker. Freshman running back Harlem Berry started, but did not play a lot as he carried just three times for 45 yards.
Defensively, freshman Tylen Singleton and sophomore Davhon Keys struggled in the run game at linebacker without West Weeks (opt out) and Whit Weeks (ankle injury).
Senior safety Jardin Gilbert filled in for Harold Perkins Jr. at the Star position for Harold Perkins Jr., who also opted out and was missed.
YOUNG PLAYERS WHO SAW SIGNIFICANT SNAPS
- Sophomore DT Dominick McKinley: 3 tackles
- Freshman S CJ Jimcoily: 2 tackles
- Sophomore DE Dylan Carpenter: 1 tackle
- Sophomore CB Ja’Keem Jackson: 1 tackle
- Freshman DE CJ Jackso: 1 tackle, 1 TFL
- Freshman LB Charles Ross II: 1 tackle
PLAYERS WHO PLAYED THAT ARE EXPECTED TO ENTER TRANSFER PORTAL
- RS Sophomore LT Tyree Adams
- RS Freshman LG Coen Echols
- Sophomore RB Ju’Juan Johnson
- Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux
PLAYERS THAT SHINED AND ARE EXPECTED TO RETURN TO LSU
- Sophomore TE Trey’Dez Green: 4 receptions, 80 yards, 2 TDs
- Sophomore CB PJ Woodland: 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 QB Hit
- Sophomore WR Kyle Parker: 7 receptions, 68 yards, 1 TD
- Sophomore LB Davhon Keys: 14 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB Hit
- Sophomore S Dashawn Spears: 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit
- Freshman LB Tylen Singleton: 9 tackles, 1 TFL
- Sophomore S Tamarcus Cooley: 11 tackles
WHAT DOES IT MEAN MOVING FORWARD?
LSU had multiple young players show some promise in the Texas Bowl, but tonight showed the
Tigers’ many holes at certain positions. Kiffin will have to hit the portal heavy come January 2,
filling needs at the quarterback, offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker positions.
Be the first to comment