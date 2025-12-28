LSU Texas Bowl Notebook: Who Took The Field For The Tigers Amid Depleted Roster?

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Despite a roster full of opt-outs and players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU managed to play competitively in a 38-35 loss to Houston Saturday night at the Texas Bowl in Houston.

One of the bigger questions entering the game was exactly who would play amid the 13 players who entered the Transfer Portal in the days and weeks leading up to the game and several others not playing as they prepare for the NFL Draft.

OFFENSIVE STARTERS

QB: Michael Van Buren

RB: Harlem Berry

WR: Zavion Thomas (Senior)

WR: Kyle Parker

WR: Chris Hilton Jr. (Senior)

TE: Bauer Sharp/Trey’Dez Green (Both Played on Opening Drive)

LT: Tyree Adams (Plans to Enter Transfer Portal)

LG: Coen Echols (Plans to Enter Transfer Portal)

C: Braelin Moore

RG: Paul Mubenga

RT: Weston Davis



DEFENSIVE STARTERS

DT: Bernard Gooden (Senior)

DT: Jacobian Guillory (Senior)

DE: Patrick Payton (Senior)

DE: Jimari Butler (Senior)

LB: Tylen Singleton

LB: Davhon Keys

STAR: Jardin Gilbert (Senior)

CB: DJ Pickett

CB: PJ Woodland

S: Tamarcus Cooley

S: Dashawn Spears

LSU’s offensive line struggled as it had most of the season and gave up four sacks. One bright spot was sophomore wide receiver Kyle Parker. Freshman running back Harlem Berry started, but did not play a lot as he carried just three times for 45 yards.

Defensively, freshman Tylen Singleton and sophomore Davhon Keys struggled in the run game at linebacker without West Weeks (opt out) and Whit Weeks (ankle injury).

Senior safety Jardin Gilbert filled in for Harold Perkins Jr. at the Star position for Harold Perkins Jr., who also opted out and was missed.

YOUNG PLAYERS WHO SAW SIGNIFICANT SNAPS

Sophomore DT Dominick McKinley: 3 tackles

Freshman S CJ Jimcoily: 2 tackles

Sophomore DE Dylan Carpenter: 1 tackle

Sophomore CB Ja’Keem Jackson: 1 tackle

Freshman DE CJ Jackso: 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Freshman LB Charles Ross II: 1 tackle

PLAYERS WHO PLAYED THAT ARE EXPECTED TO ENTER TRANSFER PORTAL

RS Sophomore LT Tyree Adams

RS Freshman LG Coen Echols

Sophomore RB Ju’Juan Johnson

Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux

PLAYERS THAT SHINED AND ARE EXPECTED TO RETURN TO LSU

Sophomore TE Trey’Dez Green: 4 receptions, 80 yards, 2 TDs

Sophomore CB PJ Woodland: 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 QB Hit

Sophomore WR Kyle Parker: 7 receptions, 68 yards, 1 TD

Sophomore LB Davhon Keys: 14 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB Hit

Sophomore S Dashawn Spears: 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

Freshman LB Tylen Singleton: 9 tackles, 1 TFL

Sophomore S Tamarcus Cooley: 11 tackles

WHAT DOES IT MEAN MOVING FORWARD?

LSU had multiple young players show some promise in the Texas Bowl, but tonight showed the

Tigers’ many holes at certain positions. Kiffin will have to hit the portal heavy come January 2,

filling needs at the quarterback, offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker positions.