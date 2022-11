LSU will conclude its regular season at Texas A&M on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The No. 6 Tigers (8-2, 6-1 in SEC) host UAB for Senior Night at 8 p.m. Saturday. They’ve already clinched the SEC Western Division and a spot in the Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game against Georgia at 3 p.m.

The LSU-Texas A&M contest will be televised by ESPN and can also be heard locally over 98.1-FM.