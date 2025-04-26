LSU-Tennessee Baseball To Start At 9:50 P.M. After 3-Hour-Plus Lightning Delay

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Tennessee are scheduled to finally start their Southeastern Conference baseball series at 9:50 p.m. Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Repeated lightning strikes after 6 p.m. near the LSU campus postponed the game from its original start of 6:30 p.m. before a time was finally set.

Tennessee (34-7, 12-6 SEC) and LSU (34-8, 12-6 SEC) are the last two national champions with the Volunteers last season and the Tigers in 2023. This is the highest-ranked pairing in the nation this weekend.

The starting pitchers for Friday night will be LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.92 ERA, 91 strikeouts, 13 walks, 57 and a third innings) against junior left-hander Liam Doyle (7-1, 2.48 ERA, 104 strikeouts with 17 walks in 58 innings).