LSU TE Mason Taylor Declares For NFL Draft; Freshman Shelton Sampson Enters Portal

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One of the players behind Brian Kelly’s greatest moment as LSU’s football coach is leaving.

Junior tight end Mason Taylor has announced that he will be skipping his senior season in 2025 and will enter the NFL Draft, which will be April 24-26.

Taylor caught a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels in the first overtime to beat Alabama, 32-31, at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022, in Kelly’s first season. Had he dropped the pass or failed to get into the end zone with it, Alabama would have won 31-30. The Crimson Tide took a 31-24 lead with the first possession of overtime before Daniels ran for a 25-yard TD to set up the two-point conversion gamble.

BRIAN KELLY CALLS 2025 CLASS HIS FINEST

He caught three passes for 36 yards in that game and finished his freshman season with 38 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor had 36 receptions for 348 yards and a touchdown in the 2023 season. In 2024, Taylor had his best season as he was second on the team in receiving with 55 catches for 546 yards and two touchdowns. He is projected to be a second or third round pick in the draft.

“Louisiana State University has given me the opportunity to play with and against the absolute best college football has to offer and has prepared me to transform childhood dreams into reality,” Taylor wrote on an Instagram post on Thursday. “After prayer and consideration, I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I am excited for both the challenges and the opportunities that are in front of me, but please know that while I am leaving LSU, I will forever bleed purple and gold. Geaux Tigers.”

Meanwhile, LSU redshirt freshmen wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. and safety Kylin Jackson are planning on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal when that window opens on Monday.

After redshirting in the 2023 season, Sampson played in eight games with one start against Nicholls State this season, but caught no passes. He played in three games in 2023 and also did not catch a pass.

Sampson was the No. 21 wide receiver in the nation and No. 4 player in the state out of Catholic High in Baton Rouge when he signed with LSU in 2023.

Jackson played in all 12 games of the 2024 regular season and recorded four tackles with one quarterback hurry. He was the No. 17 safety in the nation and No. 8 prospect in Louisiana when he signed with LSU in 2023 out of Zachary High.

LSU’S AARON ANDERSON RETURNING

In other news, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced on social media Thursday that he will be returning to LSU, which was expected. Anderson was the Tigers’ third leading receiver in the 2024 season with 53 catches for 784 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. He also had three kickoff returns for 152 yards with a 100-yard TD against Oklahoma in the season finale.

Anderson, who went to Karr High in New Orleans, played his freshman year at Alabama in 2022, but played in only one game and did not catch a pass. He played in 11 games in 2023 at LSU and caught 12 passes for 59 yards