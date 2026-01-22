LSU Target Jordan Seaton Deciding Between Tigers And Oregon As No. 1 Portal Offensive Tackle

By GLENN GUILBEAU

Tiger Rag Editor

In this corner, it’s the Tiger Transfer Portal King Lane Kiffin, the new 50-year-old coach of the LSU football team who already has collected the No. 1 ranked portal class in the nation by 247sports.com with 40 players.

And in this corner, it’s Billionaire Nike founder and Oregon graduate major donor Phil Knight, 87, in a fight to the finish for the No. 1 player remaining in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

That is No. 4-ranked overall portal prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, a sophomore two-year starter at Colorado who is deciding between LSU and Oregon and how many millions they will pay him as we speak.

Seaton posted a picture of himself with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry Tuesday night in Atlanta, where Kiffin and some of his staff flew to talk to Seaton that night as well. Kiffin and LSU hosted Seaton earlier this week in Baton Rouge.

“Seaton is the highest-ranked non-quarterback in the 2026 transfer portal,” 247sports.com portal analyst Cooper Petagna said. “He’s expected to command north of $3 million in the portal.”

That is as much as some LSU assistants make.

And it may be more. Other LSU sources have said the price tag for Seaton is in the $4 to $5 million range, which is what it may have taken Kiffin to get No. 1 portal player and No. 1 quarterback Sam Leavitt from Arizona State after a late push by Tennessee on Jan. 12. Kiffin also flew to Knoxville, Tennessee, before that signing to talk to Leavitt while Leavitt visited Tennessee after he had visited LSU.

Seaton has also visited Mississippi State and Miami. He has not yet visited Oregon. Seaton must sign with LSU on Thursday for him to be able to enroll in classes and be eligible for spring drills. If he signs with LSU later than Thursday, he could still take part in pre-season orientation and weight room work over the summer.

WVUE FOX 8 sports managing editor Garland Gillen confirmed to Tiger Rag on Thursday his tweet on Wednesday of the Seaton price tag at between $4 and $5 million.

A popular belief is that Seaton’s uncle, whose name has not been reported, is driving up the price on Seaton, which is the same thing that agents do. So, what’s the difference?

Seaton put up some impressive blocking numbers at Colorado. He started the first nine games of the 2025 season at left tackle, and in 328 pass blocking snaps, he allowed just two sacks and seven quarterback pressures. He missed the final three games of the season with a lower leg/foot injury.

Seaton started 13 games as a true freshman in 2024, logging 809 snaps and allowing only three sacks in 612 pass blocking plays.

A five-star prospect coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, via Washington D.C. in 2024, Seaton was the No. 13 prospect in the nation, No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in Florida.