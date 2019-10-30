LSU takes part on Monday on the first day of SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. – The 36th almost-annual SEC Football Media Days starts Monday here at the Hyatt Wynfrey with LSU taking care of its business on day one.

Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the afternoon session at 1:40 p.m. CT, followed by LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus at 2:15 and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at 2:30 p.m.

Orgeron’s presser will be shown live on the SEC Network.

He’s starting his fifth full season guiding the Tigers and he’s already fifth in seniority among league coaches behind (in order of seniority) Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida’s Dan Mullen, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.

Because the COVID-19 outbreak cancelled last season’s media day, it means last year’s four new head coaches (Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz) are appearing at their first media days along with this season’s four new head coaches (Auburn’s Bryan Harbin, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea).

In order to insure COVID-19 protocols are followed with social distance, the SEC office issued considerably less credentials this season than in years past.

Here’s the schedule day-by-day:

(All Times Central Subject to Change)

All head coaches press conferences will be shown live on the SEC Network

MONDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. SEC COMMISSIONER GREG SANKEY

12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. Florida coach DAN MULLEN

1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. LSU coach ED ORGERON

3:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. South Carolina coach SHANE BEAMER

TUESDAY

8:45 a.m.-8:55 a.m. RON HIGGINS and MIKE GRIFFITH, Football Writers Association of America

9:05 a.m.-9:35 a.m Georgia coach KIRBY SMART

12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m. JOHN MCDAID, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials (Main Media)

1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Kentucky coach MARK STOOPS

2:55 p.m.-3:25 p.m. Ole Miss coach LANE KIFFIN

WEDNESDAY

8:45 a.m.-8:55 a.m. MATTHEW SIGN, National Football Foundation

9:05 a.m.-9:35 a.m. Alabama coach NICK SABAN

10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Vanderbilt coach CLARK LEA

12:30 p.m.-12:50 p.m. MARTY SMITH AND RYAN MCGEE, SEC Network

1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Mississippi State coach MIKE LEACH

2:25 p.m.-3:25 p.m. Texas A&M JIMBO FISHER

THURSDAY

9:05 a.m.-9:35 a.m. Missouri coach ELI DRINKWITZ

10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Arkansas coach SAM PITTMAN

12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Auburn coach BRYAN HARSIN

2021 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees

Alabama

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior

John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior

Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

Bo Nix, QB, Junior

Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

Zach Carter, DL, Senior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior

Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

Austin Deculus, OT, Senior

Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Junior

Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

Aaron Brule, LB, Junior

Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

Akial Byers, DL, Senior

Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior

Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior

Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OL, Junior

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore

Daevion Davis, DL, Junior