LSU takes part on Monday on the first day of SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. – The 36th almost-annual SEC Football Media Days starts Monday here at the Hyatt Wynfrey with LSU taking care of its business on day one.
Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the afternoon session at 1:40 p.m. CT, followed by LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus at 2:15 and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at 2:30 p.m.
Orgeron’s presser will be shown live on the SEC Network.
He’s starting his fifth full season guiding the Tigers and he’s already fifth in seniority among league coaches behind (in order of seniority) Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida’s Dan Mullen, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.
Because the COVID-19 outbreak cancelled last season’s media day, it means last year’s four new head coaches (Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz) are appearing at their first media days along with this season’s four new head coaches (Auburn’s Bryan Harbin, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea).
In order to insure COVID-19 protocols are followed with social distance, the SEC office issued considerably less credentials this season than in years past.
Here’s the schedule day-by-day:
(All Times Central Subject to Change)
All head coaches press conferences will be shown live on the SEC Network
MONDAY
11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. SEC COMMISSIONER GREG SANKEY
12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. Florida coach DAN MULLEN
1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. LSU coach ED ORGERON
3:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. South Carolina coach SHANE BEAMER
TUESDAY
8:45 a.m.-8:55 a.m. RON HIGGINS and MIKE GRIFFITH, Football Writers Association of America
9:05 a.m.-9:35 a.m Georgia coach KIRBY SMART
12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m. JOHN MCDAID, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials (Main Media)
1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Kentucky coach MARK STOOPS
2:55 p.m.-3:25 p.m. Ole Miss coach LANE KIFFIN
WEDNESDAY
8:45 a.m.-8:55 a.m. MATTHEW SIGN, National Football Foundation
9:05 a.m.-9:35 a.m. Alabama coach NICK SABAN
10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Vanderbilt coach CLARK LEA
12:30 p.m.-12:50 p.m. MARTY SMITH AND RYAN MCGEE, SEC Network
1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Mississippi State coach MIKE LEACH
2:25 p.m.-3:25 p.m. Texas A&M JIMBO FISHER
THURSDAY
9:05 a.m.-9:35 a.m. Missouri coach ELI DRINKWITZ
10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Arkansas coach SAM PITTMAN
12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Auburn coach BRYAN HARSIN
2021 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees
Alabama
Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
John Metchie III, WR, Junior
Arkansas
Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
Grant Morgan, LB, Senior
Auburn
Bo Nix, QB, Junior
Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior
Florida
Zach Carter, DL, Senior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
JT Daniels, QB, Junior
Jordan Davis, DL, Senior
Kentucky
Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
Josh Paschal, DE, Senior
LSU
Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior
Ole Miss
Matt Corral, QB, Junior
Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior
Mississippi State
Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
Austin Williams, WR, Senior
Missouri
Akial Byers, DL, Senior
Case Cook, OL, Senior
South Carolina
Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior
Nick Muse, TE, Senior
Tennessee
Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior
Vanderbilt
Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
Daevion Davis, DL, Junior
