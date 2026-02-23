LSU Takes Over Jacksonville – AKA Omaha Southeast – With Weekend Sweep

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It was not a spring break trip for the LSU baseball team, but it could have been.

The No. 1 Tigers kicked sand in their third straight opponent’s face Sunday at the JAX College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, with an 11-0, 10-run rule victory in seven innings over Central Florida on 10 hits and three-hit pitching from sophomore William Schmidt.

Notre Dame coach Shawn Stiffler blown away by LSU’s bat discipline Saturday. “They don’t swing. They don’t chase. It’s funny – by doing nothing, they create so much pressure by just standing there.”https://t.co/JU8pk2UvzV — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) February 21, 2026

LSU (8-0) beat Notre Dame, 9-4, on Saturday on 12 hits and defeated Indiana, 14-7, on Friday with 18 hits.

“I’m proud of this team for the way they performed throughout the week, including these three games in Jacksonville,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “The goal is to play the best we can possibly play and preparing and respecting what it takes to be close to our potential. That’s what I see these guys doing right now.”

Cade Arrambide hit his second home run in two days – a two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead. Derek Curiel went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run double in the seventh to put LSU up 10-0. And Jake Brown went 2-for-5 with three RBIs with a two-run single in the seventh for the 11-0 advantage. Steven Milam was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Mavrick Rizy allowed no hits over the final two innings with a strikeout. Schmidt (2-0) went five innings and walked one.

Brown had an RBI single in the third inning for a 1-0 lead before Trent Caraway hit a sacrifice fly and Milam scored on a balk.

LSU hosts McNeese State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on SEC Network+.