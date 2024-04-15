LSU takes down top seed South Carolina on Monday, moves on to semifinals against No. 4 seed Mississippi State

BELLEAIR, Florida – No. 4 LSU, the eighth seed to advance to match play, knocked off top seed and No. 2 South Carolina, 3-2, to win the quarterfinal round match at the Southeastern Conference Women’s Golf Championships at Pelican Golf Club.

LSU won the first three matches to win the best of five matches, 3-2, and advances to the semifinals later Monday afternoon against No. 4 seed Mississippi State. State defeated No. 5 seed in their quarterfinal, 3-1-1.

That match this afternoon will be picked up streaming on SECN+ at approximately 3 p.m. CT

As LSU knows from being the top qualifier in the stroke play 54 holes two-of-the-last-four years (2021, 2023), the top qualifier has not been able to advance to the final match from the first two rounds and that continued again this year.

The Tigers, winners of at least one match each of the last four years, got a point on the board quickly when Ingrid Lindblad went out and won 7&6 over Maylis Lamoure. Lindblad, the world’s No. 1 amateur, was 4-under par on her ball.

The second point came when LSU’s Carla Tejedo completely turned a match against World No. 16 Hannah Darling of South Carolina, 2&1. Darling was 3 UP in the match after the sixth hole, but Tejedo, in her final SEC Championship, won hole 7, 10 and 12 to get the match to All Square and then won the 13th hole with a par and the 15th hole with a birdie to go 2Up in the match. Tejedo ended the match with pars at 16 and 17 to win 2&1.

Taylor Riley got the clinching point in a back-and-forth match with Vairana Heck of the Gamecocks. Heck rallied to tie the match on the par four 12th where it stayed until the 15th when a par 3 won the hole for the sophomore and then a two-putt par on 17 clinched the individual match and sent LSU to the semifinals.

The other two matches were conceded at that point with Latanna Stone dropping a 2&1 decision to Mia Lussand and Aine Donegan finishing 1Down against Louise Rydqvist.