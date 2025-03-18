LSU Swimming & Diving Ready For Women’s NCAA Meet; Sending All Five Relays For First Time In Program History

The LSU women’s swimming and diving team contingent of 10 is heading to Seattle to compete in the Women’s NCAA Championships inside the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center from Wednesday through Saturday.
For the first time in program history, the LSU women’s team is sending all five relays to the national meet, consisting of the 800-free, 400-free, 200-free, 200-medley, and 400-medley relays. In the past, LSU has had up to four relays compete at the NCAA meet, but this year’s squad accomplished a first for the program.
The last time LSU qualified four relays for the NCAA Championships was 1993.
This season, 10 Tigers are heading to Seattle to compete with eight individual competitors. In the pool, Megan Barnes, Zoe Carlos Broc, Michaela de Villiers, Reagan Osborne, Sofia Sartori, and Grace Palmer received invitations to swim individually. The Tigers are also sending Nicole Santuliana and Sabrina Lyn to compete as relay members only.
On the diving side, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant and Maggie Buckley came out of the NCAA Zone D diving regional by qualifying for the national meet. A full list of participants and their events are listed below.
This season’s NCAA Championships will take place in Federal Way, Wash., at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center hosted by Washington State University. The first day of the meet is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. CT and on the following three days, prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.
The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.
SCHEDULE OF COMPETITION
Megan Barnes (500-free, 200-free, 100-free), Zoe Carlos Broc (100-fly, 100-back, 100-free), Michaela de Villiers (50-free, 100-free), Reagan Osborne (200-free, 100-free), Sofia Sartori (100-fly, 200-back, 200-fly), and Grace Palmer (500-free, 100-breast, 200-breast), Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant (1M, Platform), and Maggie Buckley (platform).
ORDER OF EVENTS
Wednesday, March 19
200 Medley Relay
800 Free Relay
Thursday, March 20
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
200 Free Relay
1M Diving
Friday, March 21
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
400 Medley Relay
3M Diving
Saturday, March 22
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Platform Diving
400 Free Relay
