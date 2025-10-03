LSU Swimming And Diving Teams Ranked In 1st Polls Of Season

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released its first Division I Top 25 dual meet poll of the 2025-26 season, and both the LSU men’s and women’s squads are ranked.
LSU men are No. 14, and the women are No. 21.
The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.
The Tigers will open the season on Oct. 10-11 at the Robson & Lindsey Aquatics Center in Dallas, Texas, for the SMU Classic.
DIVISION 1 MEN
1. Texas – Points: 400
2. Indiana – Points: 360
3. Arizona State – Points: 354
4. Florida – Points: 352
4. California – Points: 352
6. Tennessee – Points: 310
7. NC State – Points: 299
8. Stanford – Points: 293
9. Georgia – Points: 279
10. Michigan – Points: 263
11. Ohio State – Points: 222
12. Louisville – Points: 220
13. Virginia – Points: 214
14. LSU – Points: 173
15. Southern California – Points: 156
16. Alabama – Points: 152
17. Virginia Tech – Points: 145
18. Florida State – Points: 123
19. North Carolina – Points: 112
20. Auburn – Points: 106
21. Kentucky – Points: 90
22. Wisconsin – Points: 71
23. Texas A&M – Points: 68
24. Minnesota – Points: 30
25. Notre Dame – Points: 18
DIVISION 1 WOMEN
1. Virginia – Points: 424
2. Texas – Points: 397
3. Stanford – Points: 393
4. Tennessee – Points: 364
5. California – Points: 360
6. Florida – Points: 329
7. Louisville – Points: 315
8. NC State – Points: 293
9. Indiana – Points: 292
10. Michigan – Points: 289
11. Ohio State – Points: 271
12. Georgia – Points: 230
12. Southern California – Points: 230
14. North Carolina – Points: 201
15. Wisconsin – Points: 177
16. Alabama – Points: 174
17. South Carolina – Points: 160
18. Arizona State – Points: 110
19. Duke – Points: 101
20. Auburn – Points: 97
21. LSU – Points: 85
22. Princeton – Points: 54
23. UCLA – Points: 44
24. Minnesota – Points: 34
25. Texas A&M – Points: 31
