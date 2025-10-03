LSU Swimming And Diving Teams Ranked In 1st Polls Of Season

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released its first Division I Top 25 dual meet poll of the 2025-26 season, and both the LSU men’s and women’s squads are ranked.

LSU men are No. 14, and the women are No. 21.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.

The Tigers will open the season on Oct. 10-11 at the Robson & Lindsey Aquatics Center in Dallas, Texas, for the SMU Classic.

DIVISION 1 MEN

1. Texas – Points: 400

2. Indiana – Points: 360

3. Arizona State – Points: 354

4. Florida – Points: 352

4. California – Points: 352

6. Tennessee – Points: 310

7. NC State – Points: 299

8. Stanford – Points: 293

9. Georgia – Points: 279

10. Michigan – Points: 263

11. Ohio State – Points: 222

12. Louisville – Points: 220

13. Virginia – Points: 214

14. LSU – Points: 173

15. Southern California – Points: 156

16. Alabama – Points: 152

17. Virginia Tech – Points: 145

18. Florida State – Points: 123

19. North Carolina – Points: 112

20. Auburn – Points: 106

21. Kentucky – Points: 90

22. Wisconsin – Points: 71

23. Texas A&M – Points: 68

24. Minnesota – Points: 30

25. Notre Dame – Points: 18

DIVISION 1 WOMEN

1. Virginia – Points: 424

2. Texas – Points: 397

3. Stanford – Points: 393

4. Tennessee – Points: 364

5. California – Points: 360

6. Florida – Points: 329

7. Louisville – Points: 315

8. NC State – Points: 293

9. Indiana – Points: 292

10. Michigan – Points: 289

11. Ohio State – Points: 271

12. Georgia – Points: 230

12. Southern California – Points: 230

14. North Carolina – Points: 201

15. Wisconsin – Points: 177

16. Alabama – Points: 174

17. South Carolina – Points: 160

18. Arizona State – Points: 110

19. Duke – Points: 101

20. Auburn – Points: 97

21. LSU – Points: 85

22. Princeton – Points: 54

23. UCLA – Points: 44

24. Minnesota – Points: 34

25. Texas A&M – Points: 31