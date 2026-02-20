LSU Swimming And Diving Sits In 7th After Day Four Of SEC Championships

Tiger Rag News Services

Junior swimmer Jere Hribar won silver in the 200-free on the fourth night of the 2026 SEC Championships at Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Hribar touched the wall in a personal best time of 1:31.65 to earn a spot on the podium and a silver medal. It was the Croatian’s second medal of the meet thus far, with the first coming from the 200-medley relay team’s bronze-medal performance on Tuesday night. Additionally, his time lands him second in school history for the event.

The Tigers added a few more school records on the night, as well. Megan Barnes broke her own record in the final of the 200-free. The senior from London, England clocked a time of 1:43.26 to finish sixth overall in the event. Later, the women’s 400-medley relay team of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Martina Bukvic, Avery Littlefield, and Michaela de Villiers set the school record, posting a time of 3:30.39 for fifth. The men’s 400-medley relay squad, consisting of Stepan Goncharov, Volodymyr Lisovets, Caleb Ellis, and Hribar, followed up with a school-record time of 3:03.15 for seventh.

At the conclusion of day four, the Tigers’ men’s and women’s teams both placed seventh overall. The men’s point total is 356, while the women’s total is 358.5. The Texas Longhorns lead the event on both sides.

Five Tigers moved on from the morning prelims to the finals at night. Hribar and Barnes each advanced to the A Final in the 200-free with personal best times, which were broken later Thursday night in the finals. Barnes’ time was a school record for about seven hours until she broke it again in the finals. Hribar outdid his showing from the prelims, as well, with a personal-best time and a silver medal. Carlos-Broc and Sofia Sartori made the B Final of the 100-fly; Littlefield advanced to the C Final in the event, as well.

Littlefield kicked off the Thursday night finals by posting a personal-best 51.72 for 17th place in the 100-fly. The time slides her into fourth in the program record books. In the B Final, Carlos-Broc took 12th with a time of 52.58, and Sartori followed in 14th, touching the wall with a time of 52.81.

In the diving well, Eve Nelson and Morgan Lalonde competed in the 3m. Neither of them advanced to the finals.

The Friday session will feature prelims for the 200-breast, 50-free, and 500-free at 8:30 a.m. CT. Prelims for the men’s platform diving are set to start at 11 a.m. CT. At 4:30 p.m., the finals session will begin, consisting of each event, as well as the 200-free relay.