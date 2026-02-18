LSU Swimming And Diving Caps Day Two Of SEC Championships With Bronze Medal In 200 Medley Relay

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU swimming and diving program capped off day two of the 2026 SEC Championships with two school records and a bronze medal, coming in the men’s 200-medley relay.

Stepan Goncharov, Volodymyr Lisovets, Caleb Ellis, and Jere Hribar put together a third-place time of 1:21.23 in the 200-medley relay. The time etches them into the program record books with the fastest time in school history, breaking the school’s previous record set at the Georgia Invitational earlier this season. Their performance earned them a spot on the podium and a bronze medal.

At the conclusion of the day’s events, the LSU men’s team accumulated a total of 177 points, placing them in fourth, while the women’s team sits in 11th with 114 points.

The day began with all heats of the 1650-free. The top performer on the women’s side was Nicole Santuliana, who placed 11th overall, posting a time of 16:19.82. Saskia Blasius finished 25th with a time of 16:50.24. On the men’s side, Nikola Simic clocked a time of 14:47.85, good for eighth place. He was followed by Jacob Pishko in 11th, who touched the wall with a personal best 14:52.88. Silas Beth took 12th place, posting a time of 14:56.09. Each Tiger in the event put up a season-best time.

The Tigers’ women’s 200-medley relay squad of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Martina Bukvic, Avery Littlefield, and Michaela de Villiers set a school record, clocking a time of 1:34.71. They placed fourth in the event, just missing third-place Texas by 0.19 seconds. The men followed up with their school-record, bronze-medal performance.

LSU’s 800-free relay women’s squad of Giulia Zambelli, Megan Barnes, Grace Palmer, and Nicole Santuliana took seventh in the event with a time of 7:04.13. On the men’s side, Jovan Lekic, Simon Meubry, Karlo Percinic, and Andrew Garon also finished in seventh, posting a time of 6:19.38.

In the diving well, Eve Nelson and Morgan Lalonde each put together scores in the prelims that did not qualify for the final or consolation of the women’s 1m. Stay tuned on Wednesday as men’s diver Carson Paul looks to defend his SEC title in the 3m.

Today’s session will feature prelims at 8:30 a.m. CT for the 100-back, 200-fly, 100-breast, and men’s 3m diving. The finals session will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT, consisting of each event.