LSU Swimmer Grace Palmer Wins Gold And 2 Bronze At Belgian Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

ANTWERP, Belgium – LSU swimmer Grace Palmer earned a gold medal and two bronze medals at the 2026 Open Belgian Swimming Championships last weekend.

Palmer, a Liège, Belgium native and junior for LSU, won the gold in the 200 breast stroke on Sunday, finishing with a 2:27.77. She recorded a time of 2:31.20 in the prelims to send her to the final with the second fastest time.

On Saturday, Palmer took third in the 100 breast with a personal best 1:10.10. She made her way to the finals by clocking a fourth place 1:11.31 in the prelims. Later that day, Palmer anchored the mixed 400-freestyle relay team. The squad won the bronze at 3:41.93.

Palmer also competed in the 50 breast, placing fourth with a 32.75 and the 400-medley relay with a fifth at 4:20.74.

In her sophomore season at LSU, Palmer qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 200 breast, finishing 22nd. She also placed fourth at the SEC Championships in the same event. She holds the school record in the 200 breast and ranks in the top 10 in program history in the 100 breast, 500 free, 1000 and 1650 free.