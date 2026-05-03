LSU Sweeps South Carolina In Doubleheader For 2-Game SEC Winning Streak

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU has its own broom now.

The revived Tigers are on their way to their own three-game sweep of South Carolina after suffering a trilogy of three-game sweeps over the last three weekends.

LSU swept a doubleheader from the Gamecocks, 6-1 and 7-3, on Saturday to awaken hopes of an NCAA postseason. The Tigers (27-21, 8-15 Southeastern Conference) can complete a 3-0 weekend on Sunday when they host South Carolina (22-26, 7-16 SEC) at 2 p.m. Sunday in the series finale.

The Tigers would likely need to sweep South Carolina, then win two out of three at Georgia (36-11, 17-6 SEC, No. 19 RPI) next weekend and at home against Florida (29-17, 11-11 SEC, No. 17 RPI) the following weekend to reach an NCAA Regional with a 13-17 mark in the SEC. And the Tigers might still need a win or two in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, on May 19-24.

Or LSU could take one at Georgia and sweep Florida. A 12-18 league finish tends to not be enough for a bid.

LSU scored three runs on four hits in the fifth inning of game two to take a 5-1 lead. Mason Braun hit a two-run home run to put the Tigers up 4-1. Then after two outs, Cade Arrambide and Steven Milam singled before an RBI single by Seth Dardar for the 5-1 lead.

“It doesn’t seem like 30 years, that’s for sure. The memories are still fresh.”

-Warren Morris, who is being honored at Alex Box today with his teammates during 30-year reunion weekend.https://t.co/7cdJYGPIcu — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 2, 2026

Arrambide hit a solo home run to left field for a 6-1 in the seventh. An RBI groundout by Braun put the Tigers up 7-1 in the eighth before the Gamecocks scored two in the ninth for the 7-3 final.

LSU did it with pitching in both games after pitching horribly as a staff a week ago. Freshman right-hander Marcos Paz (1-2) was dominant as the starter in game two, limiting South Carolina to one run on one hit and three walks over five innings for the win. He struck out eight and had zero wild pitches.

Deven Sheerin then got his fourth save of the season, holding the Gamecocks to one earned run on three hits and one walk in four innings. He also had no wild pitches, which has been a staff weakness as the Tigers have set the school record in that category with 75. The previous record was 69.

Brandon Stone (5-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits in four and a third innings.

After Tyler Bak homered off Paz in the first inning for a 1-0 lead, LSU tied it 1-1 in the third on a sacrifice fly by Omar Serna Jr. The Tigers took the lead for good at 2-1 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Jack Ruckert.