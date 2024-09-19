LSU Suspended Running Back Trey Holly’s Case Takes A Turn In Court That Is Likely To Keep Him Out All Season

On Wednesday, September 18, the case against former Union Parish football star Trey Holly took a new turn when the prosecution introduced fresh evidence in court. Holly was arrested earlier this year in connection with a shooting incident that left two people injured.

During the latest court hearing, the prosecution handed over body camera footage to Holly’s defense team. Keishia Cornett, who was seriously injured in the shooting, attended the hearing and expressed her desire for justice, saying during a media interview, “I want him to get punished because I don’t deserve this. I’m an innocent person. Thank God that I’m here and I’m still living.”

Following his arrest, Holly was suspended from the LSU football team. His next hearing is set for December 18 at the Union Parish Courthouse, where his defense team will review the new evidence.

Holly’s future with the team has been uncertain since news broke of his involvement in the shooting and subsequent charges of second-degree attempted murder and felony weapons possession. Although the attempted murder charge was dropped, he still faces charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Holly was expected to be a key player for LSU Football this season as one of their returning running backs. However, with injuries and departures, the running back room is now thin, and there seems to be little hope for his return to the field this season. The Tigers have also lost John Emery Jr. for the season and moved Ju’Juan Johnson from safety to running back to help with depth.

With two highly touted recruits joining the team next year, staying healthy in the current running back room will be crucial for LSU’s success this season without Holly on the field.