LSU Survives Long Rain Delay And Pours It On Little Rock To Open NCAA Regional

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Five-and-half-hour weather delay. No problem.

No. 6 national seed LSU waited and waited through rain, then poured it on big on Arkansas-Little Rock for a, 7-0, NCAA Regional opening victory in front of 11,678 at Alex Box Stadium Friday night.

<strong><em>Lightning and rain pushed the original 2 pm start of the LSU Arkansas Little Rock game to 506 pm and finally to 730 pm Friday night at Alex Box Stadium Michael Bacigalupi photo</em></strong>

LSU (44-14) advances to play at 8 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday night’s late game between No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist (40-16) and No. 3 seed Rhode Island (38-20) that was not expected to end until after midnight. It started at 10:59 p.m. after LSU’s game ended at 10:20 p.m.

LSU COACH JAY JOHNSON GETTING USED TO THIS RAIN THING

The Dallas Baptist-Rhode Island loser plays UALR in the first game Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Tigers showed no signs of rust after five days off and the 5.5-hour delay with the game starting at 7:30 p.m. instead of 2 p.m. LSU took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Derek Curiel led off the game with a single off UALR starter Wells Jackson and reached second on a wild pitch before scoring on a two-out single by Jake Brown.

LSU made it 2-0 in the second inning on a two-our RBI single by Jared Jones. Chris Stanfield scored from second after singling and reaching second on a wild pitch.

Daniel Dickinson then took over with his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead and hit another one with two outs and one on in the sixth for a 6-0 advantage. Chris Stanfield walked to start the rally and scored on Curiel’s double.

LSU went up 7-0 in the seventh on an RBI double by Michael Braswell III.

That was more than enough for LSU junior right-handed starter Anthony Eyanson, who limited the Trojans to five hits and one walk while striking out seven to improve to 10-2 on the season.

Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson (8-1, 3.54 ERA), who is among the nation’s leaders in strikeouts with 145, will start Saturday’s game.