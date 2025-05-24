LSU Survives And Advances With 4-3 Win Over Texas A&M As Anthony Eyanson Closes

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU coach Jay Johnson was one of only three Southeastern Conference baseball coaches to vote against going to single elimination in the SEC Tournament this year. He liked the double elimination, because he would be guaranteed two games to throw his top two starting pitchers in order to get them primed for NCAA postseason play.

Johnson lost the vote, but he still pitched his top two starters – Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson – on Friday night in No. 1 LSU’s SEC Tournament opener, just in case he didn’t win. And he still won, 4-3, over Texas A&M to advance to the semifinals on Saturday afternoon in Hoover, Alabama.

The No. 3 seed Tigers (43-13, 19-11 SEC, 1-0 SEC Tournament) will play at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 7 seed Ole Miss (39-18, 16-14 SEC, 2-0 SEC Tournament) on the SEC Network. No. 4 seed Vanderbilt (40-16, 19-11 SEC, 1-0 SEC Tournament) and No. 8 seed Tennessee (43-15, 16-14, 2-0 SEC Tournament) play in the other semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday The two games were moved up because of bad weather in the forecast later Saturday. LSU’s game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

Texas A&M (30-26, 11-19 SEC, 2-1 SEC Tournament) is not expected to play in the NCAA postseason.

“It’s fun to win, man,” Anderson said. He picked up the win to go to 8-1 after striking out 12 in six innings. He allowed three runs on four hits.

“This is the Big Leagues for me,” he said.

Ethan Frey hit a two-run home run to left-center field in the bottom of the third inning to give LSU a 4-0 lead. Frey’s double to right field put the Tigers up 2-0 in the first inning.

The Aggies cut LSU’s lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jace LaViolette, who played despite breaking a finger in the Aggies’ win over Auburn on Thursday. Gavin Kash’s sacrifice fly off Anderson then drew A&M within 4-2 later in the inning. LaViolette’s sacrifice fly in the sixth cut LSU’s lead to 4-3.

Anderson threw just 84 pitches with 62 strikes after usually has throwing into the 100s this season, but Johnson did not want to extend him with an NCAA Regional start looming on Friday. And he replaced him to open the seventh with Eyanson, who made his first relief appearance as a Tiger.

Johnson borrowed a page from the Skip Bertman Playbook in his pitching strategy.

“I didn’t care about the SEC Tournament,” Bertman said on Tiger Rag Radio last week when asked what his approach to the tournament was if he knew he would be hosting in the NCAA postseason as Johnson knew.

“I didn’t care about winning it. I just wanted to go and play two games, so that my first two pitchers could pitch,” Bertman said. “No, I’m not pitching my best pitcher to win the tournament in the championship game or something else (later on the weekend) when you need to use him the very next of week.”

Kash tripled to center field to start the seventh inning off Eyanson, but LSU center fielder Chris Stanfield should have been charged with an error as he let the ball get by him. Ben Royo then apparently tied the game, 4-4, when LSU third baseman Michael Braswell III fielded his grounder and threw to the right side of first base for an apparent error with Kash scoring from third.

But after Johnson called for a review, runner’s interference was called on Royo, who obviously ran far to the left side of the first base line and touched the white-colored first base as opposed to the green one on the right. Green bases were installed last season to prevent injuries and make it easier for runners not to get called for interference. Royo was then called out at first, and Kash had to return to third base, and LSU stayed ahead, 4-3, with one out.

After a sacrifice bunt did not score Kash, Eyanson struck out Hayden Schott to end the inning. Eyanson roared through the eighth – one, two, three. In the ninth, he struck out LaViolette swinging and Bear Harrison looking. But he walked Kash and gave up a single to Royo. But he got Terrence Kiel II to bounce into a force out at second, and it was over.

Eyanson struck out four and allowed two hits and one walk in three innings for his first save.

“He’s Mr. Clutch,” Anderson said of Eyanson. “I have full faith in that dude.”

LSU likely did not need to beat A&M to secure a top eight national seed for home field advantage, but since it has been hovering around No. 8 in the nation in RPI, the win will make the Tigers breathe easier. And they clearly do not need to win on Saturday or Sunday, should they advance.

So look for Johnson to throw a plethora of pitchers Saturday, possibly starting with freshman right hander Casan Evans (3-1, 1.96 ERA, 6 saves).