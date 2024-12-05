LSU Suffers 2 Flips – Special Teams Coordinator Slade Nagle And WR Derek Meadows

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU finished National Signing Day with a flourish Wednesday afternoon, but it did suffer two flips as the sun set.

No. 17 wide receiver Derek Meadows, who had been an LSU commitment since June 20, flipped to Alabama, and news leaked that Tigers’ special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Slade Nagle is leaving to be the offensive coordinator at Houston after one season at LSU.

Meadows (6-foot-5, 200) is the No. 119 overall prospect in the nation from Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas. He visited LSU on June 18. 247Sports.com recruiting analyst Tom Loy predicted Meadows’ flip to Alabama last week. He visited Alabama on June 21.

The Tigers did sign two other wide receivers, though they are not as highly ranked and not as tall – No. 25 TaRon Francis (6-0, 206) of Karr High in New Orleans and No. 73 Phillip Wright III (6-0, 169) of Destrehan High in the New Orleans area.

BRIAN KELLY FINISHES IN A SUNSHINE STATE OF MIND

Nagle, 45, will be reunited with Houston head coach Willie Fritz, whom he coached under from 2016-23 when Fritz was Tulane’s head coach. Nagle was the Green Wave’s offensive coordinator in 2023 and its interim head coach for one game. A former McNeese State quarterback who went to Barbe High in Lake Charles, Nagle’s father is former LSU cornerback John Nagle (1969-71).

LSU’s signing class of 23 rose from No. 9 to No. 8 in the nation by 247Sports.com on the strength of its last two signees on Wednesday – No. 1 cornerback DJ Pickett of Zephyrhills High near Tampa, Florida, and No. 2 guard/center Solomon Thomas of Raines High in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Tigers did miss Wednesday on their main non-committed target – No. 3 defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart (6-6, 270) of Karr High in New Orleans. The No. 2 player in Louisiana and No. 16 national prospect, Stewart signed with USC on Wednesday. He went to LSU’s camp in June of 2023 and visited LSU on Nov. 8.

LSU is behind No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio :State, No. 6 Auburn and No. 7 Michigan in 247Sports.com. On3.com also has LSU with the No. 8 class. Rivals.com ranks LSU’s class at No. 6. The early signing period ends on Friday. A second national signing day for the Class of 2025 will be on February 5.

LSU CLASS OF 2025

Here are LSU’s 23 signees so far:

-No. 2 LB Charles Ross, 6-1, 195, Northshore High, Houston, Texas.

-No. 65 OT Carius Curne, 6-4, 301, Marion, Arkansas.

-No. 11 LB Jaiden Braker, 6-3, 212, South Gwinnett High, Snellville, Georgia.

-No. 15 CB Jacob Bradford, 5-11, 190, Catholic High, Baton Rouge.

-No. 21 Edge Damien Shanklin, 6-4, 230, Warren Central High, Indianapolis.

-No. 41 LB Zach Weeks, 6-2, 215, Oconee County High, Watkinsville, Georgia.

-No. 38 DL Brandon Brown, 6-2, 286, Eau Gallie High, Melbourne, Florida.

-No. 24 TE John David LaFleur, 6-6, 220, Sulphur High, Sulphur.

-No. 95 DL Dilan Battle, 6-2, 315, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas.

-No. 50 OT Brett Bordelon, 6-4, 260, Newman High, New Orleans.

-No. 87 DL Walter Mathis, 6-3, 285, Calvary High, Savannah, Georgia.

-No. 1 RB Harlem Berry, 5-11, 175, St. Martin’s High, Metairie.

-No. 8 RB JT Lindsey, 5-11, 185, Alexandria Senior High, Alexandria.

-No. 18 CB Aidan Anding, 5-11, 165, Ruston High, Ruston.

-No. 21 C/G Tyler Miller, 6-5, 315, Laurel High, Laurel, Mississippi.

-No. 25 WR TaRon Francis, 6-2, 200, Karr High, New Orleans.

-No. 37 S CJ Jimcoily, 6-3, 205, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, Tennessee.

-No. 77 DT Zion Williams (6-4, 295), Lufkin High, Lufkin, Texas.

-No. 73 WR Phillip Wright III (5-11, 175), Destrehan High, Destrehan.

-No. 41 S Jhase Thomas (6-1, 183), Destrehan High, Destrehan.

-No. 28 LB Keylan Moses (6-2, 210), University High, Baton Rouge.

-No. 1 CB DJ Pickett (6-4, 184), Zephyrhills High, Zephyrhills, Florida.

-No. 2 G-C Solomon Thomas (6-4, 315), Raines High, Jacksonville, Florida.