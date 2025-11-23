LSU Stumbles To Dull 13-10 Win Over Western Kentucky … Maybe, Lane Kiffin Wasn’t Watching

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Hopefully, for LSU’s sake, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin did not watch this game, because it might make him think twice about accepting the LSU head coaching job, considering the overhaul he may need to do should he accept the mission.

Then again, Florida – Kiffin’s other possible landing spot should he leave Ole Miss – fell by 31-11 to No. 20 Tennessee.

And late in LSU’s lackluster 13-10 win over 22-point underdog Western Kentucky Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, maybe Kiffin heard the remaining LSU fans chanting, “We want Kiffin … We want Kiffin,” on his television.

LSU interim football coach Frank Wilson said early this week that his Tigers are “on the horizon right at a time of year when some are getting weary, but our football team is building steam.”

Really?

LSU, known for legendary Saturday night games in Tiger Stadium, looked more like the team that dreaded sundown in struggling to beat an outmanned team in a mostly empty Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers (7-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) looked “weary” and without “steam” throughout the night against a good Conference-USA team that fell to 8-3. LSU managed just 13 points on Western Kentucky (8-3), which was allowing 23 a game for 55th in the nation.

And the Hilltoppers drew within 13-10 with 1:05 remaining on an embarrassing 71-yard fumble return by defensive back Dylan Flowers. Linebacker Jordan Donald popped the ball out of freshman running back Harlem Berry’s arm as the Tigers were trying to run out the clock. Berry did otherwise have a good game as he led all rushers with 80 yards on 18 carries.

Lane Train appears bound for LSU, but he’s not in the station just yet. Meanwhile, Ole Miss “deadline” for Kiffin’s decision extended.https://t.co/JVhoeTpHgF — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 21, 2025

“They gave us some issues for our offense,” Wilson said. “They changed things, shifted, stemmed, movement – that was challenging. I thought we did enough.”

Wilson mentioned that losing two starting offensive linemen in the game – center Braelin Moore to a foot sprain and left tackle Ory Williams to a high ankle sprain. Running back Caden Durham also left with a concussion after gaining 16 yards on six carries.

Then Wilson quoted former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, which will not help him with Kiffin, should Kiffin take the job and consider keeping Wilson. Davis fired Kiffin from his first head coaching job in 2008 after just four games into his second season.

“The late Al Davis said, ‘Just win, baby,'” Wilson said. “It’s hard to win in November. But we’re 7-4. We won the game. I’m proud of our team.”

LSU’s run game was punchless again with 126 yards on 37 carries for a 3.4-yard average.

Leading tenuously at 7-3 in the third quarter after trailing most of the first half by 3-0, LSU could not even convert a 1st-and-goal at the Western Kentucky 4-yard line.

New starting quarterback Michael Van Buren, who looked very much like a backup, gained three yards on first down, threw an incomplete pass, then fumbled on third down after being held to no gain. He recovered his own fumble, and Damian Ramos kicked an 18-yard field gal for an embarrassing 10-3 lead.

Van Buren, who finished 25-of-42 passing for 202 yards with a touchdown and interception, started his second straight game for injured starter Garrett Nussmeier (abdomen). Nussmeier took part in Senior Night before the game and got a nice ovation. He will likely not play in the Tigers’ regular season finale at No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2, 5-2 SEC) on Saturday. The Sooners beat Missouri on Saturday, 17-6.

The Tigers got into the red zone again in the fourth quarter, but Van Buren couldn’t finish the job like Nussmeier before him after a first down at the Hilltoppers’ 15-yard line. On 3rd-and-2 from the 7-yard line, another false start penalty made it 3rd-and-7. And Van Buren threw incomplete, bringing on Ramos for a 29-yard field goal and 13-3 lead with 11:15 to go.

LSU looked dead on arrival through most of the first half as well.

Lane Kiffin just asked LSU for a raise after watching 1st half of Western Kentucky at LSU. Hilltoppers lead 3-0 with 2:33 to go in 2nd quarter. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky came out strong and took a 3-0 lead with the first possession of the game, driving 57 yards on nine plays and facing only one third down while garnering three first downs. John Cannon booted a 36-yard field goal with 11:45 to play in the opening period.

The Tigers proceeded to go three-and-out on its first possession and punted on its next possession as well before an interception by Van Buren and a failed fourth down pass at the Western Kentucky 42-yard line.

LSU finally got things going late in the second quarter with a 62-yard drive in eight plays to take a 7-3 lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Van Buren to tight end TreyDez Green with 1:32 before halftime. Van Buren finished the first half 13-of-23 passing for 121 yards with the touchdown and interception.

The second half was as hard to watch as the first.

“We’re youthful, especially up front on the offensive line,” Wilson said, “Considering the personnel we have, sometimes it’s ugly.”

Bring on Kiffin and 2026.